Apple cider spritz – a crisp and effervescent seasonal twist

PM’s trip expected to bolster ASEAN-Russia, Việt Nam-Russia ties
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|Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng from Pan Pacific Hanoi
This refreshing cocktail elegantly marries classic Italian tradition with the crisp, orchard‑fresh notes of premium local ingredients and Saigon cider. Crafted by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng, the effervescent spritz delivers a vibrant and sophisticated flavour profile – the perfect companion for a leisurely afternoon gathering.
|Apple cider spritz
Ingredients:
Preparation:
The Apple Cider Spritz and many other refreshment drinks are available at Summit Bar on Level 20 of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. — VNS