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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Apple cider spritz – a crisp and effervescent seasonal twist

June 14, 2026 - 07:00
With Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng from Pan Pacific Hanoi

This refreshing cocktail elegantly marries classic Italian tradition with the crisp, orchard‑fresh notes of premium local ingredients and Saigon cider. Crafted by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Bar Manager Vũ Thị Hồng, the effervescent spritz delivers a vibrant and sophisticated flavour profile – the perfect companion for a leisurely afternoon gathering.

Apple cider spritz

Ingredients:

  • 45ml Aperol
  • 90ml Prosecco
  • 30ml Saigon Apple Cider

Preparation:

  • Fill a large wine glass or a spritz goblet with plenty of ice cubes to ensure the drink remains crisp.
  • Pour in Prosecco first, then add Aperol, top with Saigon Apple Cider.
  • Give the mixture a very gentle stir, enough to combine the ingredients without losing the effervescence of the sparkling wine.
  • Garnish with a thin slice of fresh green apple or a cinnamon stick to complement the cider notes, and serve immediately.

The Apple Cider Spritz and many other refreshment drinks are available at Summit Bar on Level 20 of Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. — VNS

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