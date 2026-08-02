Seared Hokkaido Scallop with Plum Honey Vinaigrette

A vibrant, delicate balance of sea-kissed delicacy and crisp, garden-fresh textures. Succulent Hokkaido scallops, pan-seared to golden, are set against a colourful tapestry of fresh greens and earthy legumes, all tied together by a bright, sophisticated plum honey vinaigrette.

INGREDIENTS

For the salad base

80g Hokkaido scallops

30g romaine lettuce

30g iceberg lettuce

10g microgreens

10g arugula

20g Lollo Rossa lettuce

10g red lettuce

10g oak leaf lettuce

15g kale

10g black-eyed peas

10g chickpeas

20g tomato

20g red bell pepper

10g purple onion

For the plum honey dressing

100g fresh plums (juiced)

10ml honey

15ml olive oil

10g yellow mustard

10g cashews

10g sugar

5g salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the dressing:

In a blender, combine the freshly squeezed plum juice, honey, olive oil, yellow mustard, sugar, salt and cashews. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary; the dressing should be balanced between sweet, savoury and tangy. Set aside.

Prepare the greens:

Thoroughly wash and pat dry the romaine, iceberg, Lollo Rossa, red and oak leaf lettuces, microgreens, arugula and kale. Tear the larger leaves into bite-sized pieces. Thinly slice the tomato, red bell pepper and purple onion. Combine all the greens and vegetables in a large mixing bowl.

Prepare the legumes:

Ensure the black-eyed peas and chickpeas are cooked (or use canned legumes that have been thoroughly rinsed and drained) and cooled before adding them to the salad.

Sear the scallops:

Pat the Hokkaido scallops extremely dry with paper towels – this is essential for a good sear. Season lightly with salt. Heat a heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat with a touch of oil. Once smoking hot, place the scallops into it. Sear for one to two minutes on one side until a deep golden crust forms. Flip and sear for another 30 to 60 seconds on the other side. They should be just cooked through and tender.

Assemble and serve:

Toss the mixed greens and legumes with a portion of the plum honey dressing. Arrange the dressed salad on a serving plate. Top with the seared scallops. Drizzle a little extra dressing over the scallops or serve it on the side. Serve immediately while the scallops are warm and the greens remain crisp.

The perfect result:

The scallops are caramelised and buttery-sweet, providing a luxurious contrast to the refreshing, crunchy medley of greens. The plum honey dressing offers a unique, bright acidity and deep fruit notes that elevate the earthiness of the beans and the freshness of the salad, creating a light yet complex dining experience.

Seared Hokkaido Scallop with Plum-Honey Vinaigrette is part of the Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre's O Macanese Restaurant menu.

Address: 83A Lý Thường Kiệt St, Hà Nội.

For reservation and inquiries, dial +84 24 3822 2800.