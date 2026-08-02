|Seared Hokkaido Scallop with Plum Honey Vinaigrette
A vibrant, delicate balance of sea-kissed delicacy and crisp, garden-fresh textures. Succulent Hokkaido scallops, pan-seared to golden, are set against a colourful tapestry of fresh greens and earthy legumes, all tied together by a bright, sophisticated plum honey vinaigrette.
INGREDIENTS
For the salad base
80g Hokkaido scallops
30g romaine lettuce
30g iceberg lettuce
10g microgreens
10g arugula
20g Lollo Rossa lettuce
10g red lettuce
10g oak leaf lettuce
15g kale
10g black-eyed peas
10g chickpeas
20g tomato
20g red bell pepper
10g purple onion
For the plum honey dressing
100g fresh plums (juiced)
10ml honey
15ml olive oil
10g yellow mustard
10g cashews
10g sugar
5g salt
|Executive sous chef Tống Đăng Khoái. Photos courtesy of Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the dressing:
In a blender, combine the freshly squeezed plum juice, honey, olive oil, yellow mustard, sugar, salt and cashews. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary; the dressing should be balanced between sweet, savoury and tangy. Set aside.
Prepare the greens:
Thoroughly wash and pat dry the romaine, iceberg, Lollo Rossa, red and oak leaf lettuces, microgreens, arugula and kale. Tear the larger leaves into bite-sized pieces. Thinly slice the tomato, red bell pepper and purple onion. Combine all the greens and vegetables in a large mixing bowl.
Prepare the legumes:
Ensure the black-eyed peas and chickpeas are cooked (or use canned legumes that have been thoroughly rinsed and drained) and cooled before adding them to the salad.
Sear the scallops:
Pat the Hokkaido scallops extremely dry with paper towels – this is essential for a good sear. Season lightly with salt. Heat a heavy-bottomed skillet over high heat with a touch of oil. Once smoking hot, place the scallops into it. Sear for one to two minutes on one side until a deep golden crust forms. Flip and sear for another 30 to 60 seconds on the other side. They should be just cooked through and tender.
Assemble and serve:
Toss the mixed greens and legumes with a portion of the plum honey dressing. Arrange the dressed salad on a serving plate. Top with the seared scallops. Drizzle a little extra dressing over the scallops or serve it on the side. Serve immediately while the scallops are warm and the greens remain crisp.
The perfect result:
The scallops are caramelised and buttery-sweet, providing a luxurious contrast to the refreshing, crunchy medley of greens. The plum honey dressing offers a unique, bright acidity and deep fruit notes that elevate the earthiness of the beans and the freshness of the salad, creating a light yet complex dining experience.
Seared Hokkaido Scallop with Plum-Honey Vinaigrette is part of the Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre's O Macanese Restaurant menu.
Address: 83A Lý Thường Kiệt St, Hà Nội.
For reservation and inquiries, dial +84 24 3822 2800.