|Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
A sophisticated Cantonese classic that celebrates the delicate balance of textures awaiting you at Ming Restaurant, this dish plays on contrast and refinement with a crisp finish and a soft heart that feels carefully tuned rather than simply cooked. This new masterpiece offers a shatteringly crisp golden exterior of tofu that yields to a silken, melt-in-the-mouth centre, all elevated by an aromatic blend of toasted garlic and vibrant bell peppers.
Ingredients:
- 300g tofu
- Cooking oil for deep frying
- 10g chicken powder
- 5g granulated sugar
- 5g salt
- 30g golden fried garlic
- 50g bell peppers, finely diced
- Cherry tomato, skewered with a decorative pick
|Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu Hong Kong Style
Preparation:
- Slice the tofu into uniform, bite-sized square cubes to ensure consistent deep-frying.
- Heat the cooking oil in a high-sided pan to 180°C/350°F. Carefully submerge the tofu and deep-fry until reaches a consistent golden-brown and crisp crust.
- Drain thoroughly on a wire rack or a paper towel-lined tray to maintain structural integrity.
- Thoroughly whisk the chicken powder, sugar, and salt in a small bowl to create a smooth seasoning blend.
- In a warmed pan, combine the crispy tofu cubes, the finely diced bell peppers, and the golden fried garlic. Sprinkle the entire seasoning blend evenly. Toss deftly and quickly, around 10-15 seconds to coat each piece evenly.
- Skewered cherry tomato and a single small edible viola flower. Serve immediately while at peak crispiness and warmth.
Savour this dish along with other flavourful creations at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Hà Nội. — VNS