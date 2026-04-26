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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu Hong Kong Style

April 26, 2026 - 07:00
With Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi

A sophisticated Cantonese classic that celebrates the delicate balance of textures awaiting you at Ming Restaurant, this dish plays on contrast and refinement with a crisp finish and a soft heart that feels carefully tuned rather than simply cooked. This new masterpiece offers a shatteringly crisp golden exterior of tofu that yields to a silken, melt-in-the-mouth centre, all elevated by an aromatic blend of toasted garlic and vibrant bell peppers.

Ingredients:

  • 300g tofu
  • Cooking oil for deep frying
  • 10g chicken powder
  • 5g granulated sugar
  • 5g salt
  • 30g golden fried garlic
  • 50g bell peppers, finely diced
  • Cherry tomato, skewered with a decorative pick
Crispy Salt & Pepper Tofu Hong Kong Style

Preparation:

  • Slice the tofu into uniform, bite-sized square cubes to ensure consistent deep-frying.
  • Heat the cooking oil in a high-sided pan to 180°C/350°F. Carefully submerge the tofu and deep-fry until reaches a consistent golden-brown and crisp crust.
  • Drain thoroughly on a wire rack or a paper towel-lined tray to maintain structural integrity.
  • Thoroughly whisk the chicken powder, sugar, and salt in a small bowl to create a smooth seasoning blend.
  • In a warmed pan, combine the crispy tofu cubes, the finely diced bell peppers, and the golden fried garlic. Sprinkle the entire seasoning blend evenly. Toss deftly and quickly, around 10-15 seconds to coat each piece evenly.
  • Skewered cherry tomato and a single small edible viola flower. Serve immediately while at peak crispiness and warmth.

Savour this dish along with other flavourful creations at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Hà Nội. — VNS

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