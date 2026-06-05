K Hospital successfully performs surgery to remove a giant breast tumour

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at K Hospital's Oncology Department successfully performed surgery to remove a nearly 4kg breast tumor from a 50-year-old female patient from the northern province of Ninh Bình.

Due to her reluctance to seek medical attention, 50-year-old patient V.T.M.A. endured a breast tumour for many years.

Only when the tumour became too large, and the breast became increasingly swollen and painful, did the patient go to the national cancer hospital for examination.

Based on the examination and imaging results, the doctor diagnosed a large fibroadenoma in the right breast, approximately 26cm in diametre. After consultation, the doctors decided to perform surgery to completely remove the breast tumour while preserving the breast tissue for the patient.

"The patient was admitted with a tumour of such large size that it was affecting her mental and physical health. Surgery was a necessary indication and required early intervention. Without surgery, the tumour could rupture or ulcerate, causing pain and seriously affect the patient's health," said Dr Phạm Hồng Khoa, head of the Outpatient Department at Quán Sứ Clinic.

With meticulous preparation by the surgical team, the doctors completely removed the 3.5kg tumour while preserving the breast tissue. Due to the tumour's large size, the doctors carefully monitored blood loss and maintained stable vital signs to ensure a safe and successful surgery.

The patient's health is currently stable after the surgery. According to her doctors, with proper care, adequate nutrition and good infection control, the wound will stabilise within five to seven days.

"It's regrettable that patients are hesitant to seek medical attention for such a long time after discovering a tumour. With early detection and treatment when the tumour is still small, intervention is much simpler, patients recover faster and most importantly, they avoid the long-term psychological burden.

"A successful surgery and successful breast preservation will ensure the patient's health and improve their quality of life," said Dr Khoa.

Doctors also advise women to help prevent disease by regularly monitoring their health. At the same time, women should regularly perform self-examinations for any abnormalities that appear on their bodies and promptly go to the hospital or see a doctor for the detection and treatment of breast-related problems. — VNS