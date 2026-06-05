Buddhists mark Vesak with prayers for peace

Buddhists across Việt Nam celebrated Vesak this week with solemn ceremonies, Buddha relic processions and prayers for national peace, marking the Buddhist year 2570 in one of the faith's most significant annual observances.

On the evening of May 30, the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha staged a procession carrying sacred Buddha relics through the central Hà Nội, an event that also marked the 45th anniversary of the Sangha's founding.

Setting off at 7pm from Quán Sứ Pagoda, the procession wound through the capital's streets before returning to the pagoda, accompanied by several dozen floats decorated with images of the infant Buddha and around 500 dignitaries, monks, nuns and lay followers. Crowds gathered along the route to pay their respects.

The main ceremony took place the following morning at Quán Sứ Pagoda, the Sangha's headquarters in Hà Nội. Addressing the gathering, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu underscored the spiritual significance of Vesak, describing it as a celebration of the Buddha's birth and a reminder of the values of compassion, wisdom, peace and unity. Delegates and followers performed the traditional ritual of bathing the Buddha.

In central Việt Nam, the Buddhist Sangha's Huế City branch held its principal ceremony on the morning of May 31 at Từ Đàm Pagoda, under the auspices of Most Venerable Thích Giác Quang, deputy Dharma president of the Sangha.

Most Venerable Thích Khế Chơn delivered the Vesak message from Dharma President Thích Trí Quảng, who called on followers to embody compassion, wisdom and a sense of responsibility towards the community.

Organisers described the Huế celebration, held across the city's 40 wards and communes, as a key event of Vesak week, helping to promote the humanistic values of Buddhism and strengthen national unity. — VNS