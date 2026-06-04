Health ministry orders nationwide inspection of private health care facilities

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has ordered a nationwide crackdown on violations at private health care facilities, with inspections focused on unlicensed medical practice, misleading advertising and services operating beyond approved scopes in an effort to better protect patients.

According to Hà Anh Đức, director of the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration, authorities have recently uncovered a number of health care establishments operating without licences, providing services beyond their approved scope of practice or advertising and promoting medical services in violation of the law.

The ministry has instructed local authorities to carry out comprehensive inspections covering professional licences, the renting or borrowing of practising certificates, the performance of medical procedures beyond authorised expertise, the operation of departments outside licensed functions, advertising that exceeds approved service scopes and compliance with requirements to publicly display operating licences and update information on the national health care practice management system.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the strict handling of facilities that introduce new medical techniques without approval, provide diagnosis and treatment services beyond their authorised scope or make false claims about treatment effectiveness to attract patients.

Provincial and municipal health departments have also been directed to coordinate with police, market surveillance agencies, media organisations and local authorities to detect, prevent and address violations.

Local authorities are required to publicise hotline numbers and channels for receiving public complaints while submitting quarterly post-inspection reports to the Ministry of Health.

The move follows a series of violations involving private healthcare providers in recent months. Numerous serious breaches have been uncovered, particularly at dental clinics, cosmetic surgery centres and therapy establishments.

Between May 23 and 29 alone, Hà Nội’s Department of Health fined five health care facilities a combined total of more than VNĐ200 million (US$7,700) for multiple violations.

In late April 2026, HCM City’s Department of Health imposed a fine of VNĐ160 million ($6,070) and suspended operations for 18 months at the second business location of Masteri Dental Co., Ltd., for providing medical examination and treatment services without an operating licence and illegally advertising healthcare services.

During the same inspection campaign, several other cosmetic and dental establishments in HCM City, including Linh Anh Region Aesthetic Clinic and Athena Dental Clinic, were fined, suspended or had their licences revoked for employing personnel without practising certificates, performing services beyond their authorised professional scope and making misleading advertisements.

The problem is not confined to HCM City. Across the country, authorities have detected health care providers operating under the guise of spas, therapy centres and wellness establishments.

In the northern port city of Hải Phòng, a facility known as ĐHY Therapy was fined VNĐ80 million ($3,030) for providing medical examination and treatment services without an operating licence and illegally advertising health care services on social media.

Of growing concern is the widespread use of social media platforms by some facilities to promote claims such as complete cure, guaranteed recovery or exclusive technology, despite lacking the professional qualifications or regulatory approval required to carry out the advertised procedures.In many cases, violations are discovered only after medical incidents occur, complaints are filed or media investigations bring them to light. — VNA/VNS