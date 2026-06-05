Police in HCM City raid hotels, arrest 26 Malaysians over drugs and telecom fraud

HCM CITY — HCM City Police said on Friday they have arrested 26 Malaysian nationals following raids on three hotel premises in the southern city, seizing narcotics, drug paraphernalia and equipment linked to an online telecommunications fraud operation.

Acting on local intelligence and public tip-offs, Thủ Đức Ward Police took notice of a group of foreign nationals renting long-term rooms at the A.T.H. lodging establishment on Road 37.

The individuals lived in a closed-off manner, rarely interacting with neighbours, and consistently entered and left the premises in the late afternoon, evening or late at night.

The ward police command directed its Crime Prevention Unit to begin surveillance. After a period of monitoring, investigators determined that the group was regularly gathering in their rooms to use narcotics.

At 10.30pm on June 3, Thủ Đức Ward Police, working with Task Force No. 8 of the HCM City Police, conducted a surprise raid on the A.T.H. hotel. Officers found five Malaysian nationals on the premises.

In the shared living area, police recovered a plastic bag containing white crystals suspected to be narcotics. In the guest rooms, officers also seized items used for drug consumption, including glass pipes, blowtorch lighters, ceramic dishes and precision scales.

Rapid drug testing showed four of the five individuals tested positive for narcotics.

During the inspection, officers noticed documents, items and equipment consistent with a telecommunications fraud operation. The suspects had prepared backdrop panels and signage simulating foreign government agencies, along with a number of meticulously drafted fraudulent call scripts.

A separate team of investigators searching the surrounding area also discovered and seized several bags containing computers and networking equipment that the suspects had thrown outside in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Some of the seized documents, when translated into Vietnamese, contained content relating to the "Kangar District Police Headquarters" in Malaysia. Inside the hotel, certain areas had been set up to resemble a professional online call centre, equipped with a sophisticated system of electronic devices connected to the internet.

Concluding that an organised criminal network was likely operating across multiple locations, the Thủ Đức Ward Police Command immediately informed its superiors and co-ordinated with Hiệp Bình Ward Police to carry out emergency inspections at the Nguyên Anh Hotel at 68 Road 18, and a second premises belonging to the same hotel at 51B Road 18, Hiệp Bình Ward.

At those two locations, investigators found a further 21 Malaysian nationals. Rapid testing showed 18 of them tested positive for narcotics. In rooms 403 and 406, police seized additional crystals suspected to be narcotics along with further drug paraphernalia.

Given the involvement of foreign nationals, narcotics and high-tech crime, Thủ Đức Ward Police co-ordinated with Hiệp Bình Ward Police to seal and secure all scenes.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Criminal Police Division, the Drug Crime Investigation Division, the Immigration Management Division, the Economic Security Division, and the Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division, which are working to clarify matters relating to narcotics use, the management of foreign nationals and other activities showing signs of legal violations. — VNS