If your festive table could do with a little quack of flair, this homemade smoked duck salad is a symphony of textures and flavours. Tender tea-smoked duck breast, a tribute to Cantonese preservation, meets a vibrant European palette of bitter greens and sweet dried fruits.

The true harmony lies in the vinaigrette, where the fiery kick of African peri-peri, a staple of Portuguese voyages, meets a nutty, rich walnut base. It is a culinary duet of East and West, setting the stage for the festive journey ahead.

Ingredients:

For the smoked duck:

100g duck breast

10ml soy sauce

1g cinnamon powder

10g rice

5g dried tea leaves

1g Sichuan peppercorns

1g cinnamon stick

1g star anise

1g ground black pepper

2g dried shiitake mushrooms

For the spicy vinaigrette:

5ml Hong Kong red vinegar

5ml red wine vinegar

10ml sunflower oil

5g walnut halves

1g fresh thyme leaves

10ml peri peri sauce

2g minced garlic

2g salt

0.1g ground black pepper

For the salad:

20g romaine lettuce

10g red lettuce

10g frisée lettuce

5g kale

10g arugula (rocket)

5g mixed sprouts

10g dried apricots, sliced

20g snow peas

10g red onion, thinly sliced

10g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 soy-marinated soft-boiled egg

5g black olives

5g green olives

5g radish, thinly sliced

5g roasted bell pepper, deskinned and deseeded

5g tomato

Preparation:

Smoked duck

Marinate the duck breast with soy sauce and cinnamon powder. Hang to air-dry for seven days.

Cold-smoke the dried duck breast using a mixture of dry tea leaves, rice, Sichuan peppercorns, dried shiitake mushrooms, cinnamon stick and star anise until infused with flavour.

Score the duck skin and pan-sear, skin-side down, until the skin is golden and crispy. Finish cooking in a preheated oven for about six minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Let it rest before slicing.

Peri peri sauce and vinaigrette

In a blender, combine the sunflower oil, walnuts, garlic, salt and black pepper. Blend until the walnuts are finely ground.

Add the thyme leaves and pulse a few times to combine.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and whisk in the Hong Kong red vinegar and red wine vinegar.

Finally, stir in the peri peri sauce until fully incorporated. Set aside.

Assemble the dish

Wash all the salad greens thoroughly and drain them well. Tear the larger lettuce leaves into bite-sized pieces.

Blanch the snow peas in boiling water until tender-crisp, then refresh in ice water. Slice them on a diagonal or leave them whole.

Peel the soy-marinated egg and dice it.

Prepare the remaining vegetables: dice the roasted bell pepper and the fresh tomato (peeled and deseeded). Thinly slice the radish and red onion. Halve the cherry tomatoes.

To serve, arrange all the prepared salad greens and vegetables harmoniously on a plate. Top with the sliced smoked duck.

Drizzle the spiced sauce over the salad just before serving, or serve it on the side in a small bowl.

You can enjoy a collection of flavourful dishes at O Macanese Restaurant located within Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. — VNS