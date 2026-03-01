If your festive table could do with a little quack of flair, this homemade smoked duck salad is a symphony of textures and flavours. Tender tea-smoked duck breast, a tribute to Cantonese preservation, meets a vibrant European palette of bitter greens and sweet dried fruits.
The true harmony lies in the vinaigrette, where the fiery kick of African peri-peri, a staple of Portuguese voyages, meets a nutty, rich walnut base. It is a culinary duet of East and West, setting the stage for the festive journey ahead.
|Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Ingredients:
For the smoked duck:
- 100g duck breast
- 10ml soy sauce
- 1g cinnamon powder
- 10g rice
- 5g dried tea leaves
- 1g Sichuan peppercorns
- 1g cinnamon stick
- 1g star anise
- 1g ground black pepper
- 2g dried shiitake mushrooms
For the spicy vinaigrette:
- 5ml Hong Kong red vinegar
- 5ml red wine vinegar
- 10ml sunflower oil
- 5g walnut halves
- 1g fresh thyme leaves
- 10ml peri peri sauce
- 2g minced garlic
- 2g salt
- 0.1g ground black pepper
For the salad:
- 20g romaine lettuce
- 10g red lettuce
- 10g frisée lettuce
- 5g kale
- 10g arugula (rocket)
- 5g mixed sprouts
- 10g dried apricots, sliced
- 20g snow peas
- 10g red onion, thinly sliced
- 10g cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 soy-marinated soft-boiled egg
- 5g black olives
- 5g green olives
- 5g radish, thinly sliced
- 5g roasted bell pepper, deskinned and deseeded
- 5g tomato
|smoked duck salad
Preparation:
Smoked duck
- Marinate the duck breast with soy sauce and cinnamon powder. Hang to air-dry for seven days.
- Cold-smoke the dried duck breast using a mixture of dry tea leaves, rice, Sichuan peppercorns, dried shiitake mushrooms, cinnamon stick and star anise until infused with flavour.
- Score the duck skin and pan-sear, skin-side down, until the skin is golden and crispy. Finish cooking in a preheated oven for about six minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Let it rest before slicing.
Peri peri sauce and vinaigrette
- In a blender, combine the sunflower oil, walnuts, garlic, salt and black pepper. Blend until the walnuts are finely ground.
- Add the thyme leaves and pulse a few times to combine.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and whisk in the Hong Kong red vinegar and red wine vinegar.
- Finally, stir in the peri peri sauce until fully incorporated. Set aside.
Assemble the dish
- Wash all the salad greens thoroughly and drain them well. Tear the larger lettuce leaves into bite-sized pieces.
- Blanch the snow peas in boiling water until tender-crisp, then refresh in ice water. Slice them on a diagonal or leave them whole.
- Peel the soy-marinated egg and dice it.
- Prepare the remaining vegetables: dice the roasted bell pepper and the fresh tomato (peeled and deseeded). Thinly slice the radish and red onion. Halve the cherry tomatoes.
- To serve, arrange all the prepared salad greens and vegetables harmoniously on a plate. Top with the sliced smoked duck.
- Drizzle the spiced sauce over the salad just before serving, or serve it on the side in a small bowl.
You can enjoy a collection of flavourful dishes at O Macanese Restaurant located within Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. — VNS