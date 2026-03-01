Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Homemade smoked duck salad

March 01, 2026 - 08:00
Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

If your festive table could do with a little quack of flair, this homemade smoked duck salad is a symphony of textures and flavours. Tender tea-smoked duck breast, a tribute to Cantonese preservation, meets a vibrant European palette of bitter greens and sweet dried fruits.

The true harmony lies in the vinaigrette, where the fiery kick of African peri-peri, a staple of Portuguese voyages, meets a nutty, rich walnut base. It is a culinary duet of East and West, setting the stage for the festive journey ahead.

Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre

Ingredients:

For the smoked duck:

  • 100g duck breast
  • 10ml soy sauce
  • 1g cinnamon powder
  • 10g rice
  • 5g dried tea leaves
  • 1g Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1g cinnamon stick
  • 1g star anise
  • 1g ground black pepper
  • 2g dried shiitake mushrooms

For the spicy vinaigrette:

  • 5ml Hong Kong red vinegar
  • 5ml red wine vinegar
  • 10ml sunflower oil
  • 5g walnut halves
  • 1g fresh thyme leaves
  • 10ml peri peri sauce
  • 2g minced garlic
  • 2g salt
  • 0.1g ground black pepper

For the salad:

  • 20g romaine lettuce
  • 10g red lettuce
  • 10g frisée lettuce
  • 5g kale
  • 10g arugula (rocket)
  • 5g mixed sprouts
  • 10g dried apricots, sliced
  • 20g snow peas
  • 10g red onion, thinly sliced
  • 10g cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 soy-marinated soft-boiled egg
  • 5g black olives
  • 5g green olives
  • 5g radish, thinly sliced
  • 5g roasted bell pepper, deskinned and deseeded
  • 5g tomato
smoked duck salad

Preparation:

Smoked duck

  • Marinate the duck breast with soy sauce and cinnamon powder. Hang to air-dry for seven days.
  • Cold-smoke the dried duck breast using a mixture of dry tea leaves, rice, Sichuan peppercorns, dried shiitake mushrooms, cinnamon stick and star anise until infused with flavour.
  • Score the duck skin and pan-sear, skin-side down, until the skin is golden and crispy. Finish cooking in a preheated oven for about six minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Let it rest before slicing.

Peri peri sauce and vinaigrette

  • In a blender, combine the sunflower oil, walnuts, garlic, salt and black pepper. Blend until the walnuts are finely ground.
  • Add the thyme leaves and pulse a few times to combine.
  • Transfer the mixture to a bowl and whisk in the Hong Kong red vinegar and red wine vinegar.
  • Finally, stir in the peri peri sauce until fully incorporated. Set aside.

Assemble the dish

  • Wash all the salad greens thoroughly and drain them well. Tear the larger lettuce leaves into bite-sized pieces.
  • Blanch the snow peas in boiling water until tender-crisp, then refresh in ice water. Slice them on a diagonal or leave them whole.
  • Peel the soy-marinated egg and dice it.
  • Prepare the remaining vegetables: dice the roasted bell pepper and the fresh tomato (peeled and deseeded). Thinly slice the radish and red onion. Halve the cherry tomatoes.
  • To serve, arrange all the prepared salad greens and vegetables harmoniously on a plate. Top with the sliced smoked duck.
  • Drizzle the spiced sauce over the salad just before serving, or serve it on the side in a small bowl.

You can enjoy a collection of flavourful dishes at O Macanese Restaurant located within Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. — VNS

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom