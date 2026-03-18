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Home Economy

“.vn” domain names fetch over 20 times starting price on first auction day

March 18, 2026 - 21:19
The starting price was set at VNĐ10 million (US$380) per domain name (excluding VAT and other applicable taxes and fees). The highest winning bid reached VNĐ217 million, while the lowest matched the starting price. One domain attracted up to 85 bidding rounds, the highest recorded in the session.
A bidder browses website https://daugiatenmien.gov.vn for a list of domain names to be auctioned and detailed information, as well as instructions on the auction process. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen out of 18 national “.vn” domain names offered in the first auction session on March 18 were successfully sold. Auctions will continue on March 19 and 20, with 16 domain names available each day.

The starting price was set at VNĐ10 million (US$380) per domain name (excluding VAT and other applicable taxes and fees). The highest winning bid reached VNĐ217 million, while the lowest matched the starting price. One domain attracted up to 85 bidding rounds, the highest recorded in the session.

The event marked a significant step toward effectively commercialising high-value domain name resources, contributing to Việt Nam’s digital economy development.

According to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre under the Ministry of Science and Technology, two-character domains under the national “.vn” namespace are a special, finite resource, valued for their brevity, memorability and strong brand identity potential. The auctioned domains include several meaningful names grouped into key categories.

The first group relates to major brands or brand abbreviations, while the second suggests industry-specific uses suitable for building sector-focused brands. A third group reflects social trends and digital culture with strong online appeal.

Additionally, ultra-short alphanumeric domains such as p1.vn, j2.vn, t7.vn and g8.vn are considered modern, technology-oriented and promising for long-term investment.

This is the first time national “.vn” domain names have been auctioned, conducted in two phases, the first in March and the second scheduled for June. The March phase runs over three days from March 18 to 20, offering a total of 50 two-character “.vn” domains through online bidding. — VNS

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