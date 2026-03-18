Việt Nam’s beverage chain market exceeds US$1.3 billion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s coffee and tea chain market is valued at more than US$1.3 billion, making it the third largest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and Thailand, according to Singapore-based venture capital firm Momentum Works.

Its report Southeast Asia Coffee and Tea Chains 2026 shows Việt Nam’s coffee chain segment reached $725 million last year, up 27 per cent year-on-year, the region’s second-fastest growth after Malaysia. Tea chains were valued at $617 million, rising 28 per cent, behind Thailand.

Milano Coffee has the largest network in Việt Nam with about 2,500 outlets nationwide, followed by Highlands Coffee with 985 stores, mainly in Việt Nam, and revenue growth of nearly 16 per cent in 2025. Other major coffee brands include Phúc Long, Starbucks and Katinat.

In the tea segment, ToCoToCo leads with nearly 1,000 outlets, followed by Hồng Trà Ngô Gia with around 500, while Gong Cha, Koi Thé, The Alley and Tiger Sugar each operate about 50–70 stores.

Despite ranking third regionally, only Milano Coffee has surpassed the 1,000-store mark in Việt Nam, compared with 11 such beverage chains across Southeast Asia.

Momentum Works noted that Southeast Asia’s coffee and tea chain market was worth nearly $10 billion in 2025. Future competition is expected to focus on operational efficiency, digital infrastructure and supply-chain optimisation rather than rapid outlet expansion alone. — VNA/VNS