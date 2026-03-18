Lâm Đồng aims for 60 per cent of SMEs to operate online

LÂM ĐỒNG — The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng has launched its E-commerce Development Plan for the 2026-30 period, aiming for 60 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to conduct business on e-commerce platforms by 2030.

The plan was officially implemented on March 12 under Decision No. 807/QĐ-UBND dated March 11, issued by the provincial People’s Committee.

Other targets outlined in the plan include creating a fair and healthy environment for the sustainable development of e-commerce.

By 2030, the province expects the proportion of adults participating in online shopping to reach 75 per cent of internet users, while e-commerce retail revenue is projected to account for 20 per cent of the province’s total retail sales of goods.

The plan also aims to enhance the competitiveness of businesses. Accordingly, more than 65 per cent of enterprises are expected to adopt e-commerce applications.

In addition, 100 per cent of transactions conducted on e-commerce platforms, websites and applications are required to issue electronic invoices, while cashless payments in e-commerce are targeted to reach 80 per cent.

During the 2026-30 period, Lâm Đồng will promote the development of green, circular and sustainable e-commerce.

The proportion of products using plastic packaging in e-commerce will be reduced to a maximum of 45 per cent.

All products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme will have digital profiles and digital traceability.

At least 70 per cent of high-tech and innovative agricultural products are expected to meet both domestic and international standards, while also having brand identification and digital traceability.

In terms of human resource development, the province aims to provide training in e-commerce application skills for around 80,000 participants, including businesses, cooperatives, household businesses, individuals, State management officials and students.

It also targets that 30 per cent of communes, wards and special administrative areas in the province will have traders engaged in the online sale of goods or the provision of online services.

To achieve these goals, Lâm Đồng has set out several key solutions.

These include strengthening the responsibility and role of enterprises operating e-commerce technology platforms in managing transactions on their systems; prioritising investment in and creating favourable conditions for capable enterprises to develop and modernise digital infrastructure; and encouraging local e-commerce businesses to adopt new technologies that provide advantages for e-commerce activities.

The province will also coordinate with commercial banks, e-wallet providers and payment solution companies to roll out cashless payment solutions and electronic payment utilities to support the development of e-commerce.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Lâm Đồng currently has about 4.4 million smartphone subscriptions connected to the Internet, along with 439 sales websites and six active e-commerce platforms.

The province has also developed and put into operation three e-commerce platforms with 857 registered accounts, including 421 business accounts operating online stores.

Around 950 products are currently listed for sale on these platforms.

However, most enterprises in the province are small- and medium-sized businesses, meaning investment in infrastructure, information technology, human resources and experience in applying e-commerce remains limited.

Many businesses have established websites merely for promotional purposes, lacking proper management and failing to fully exploit the potential of the information technology and e-commerce markets.

Consumers are also still unfamiliar with online shopping and cashless payment methods, continuing to rely largely on traditional trading practices.

Meanwhile, the province’s e-commerce service websites have yet to develop into platforms that attract significant participation from businesses and residents for online transactions. — VNS