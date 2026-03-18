Container shipping rates inch up amid global maritime disruptions

HÀ NỘI — Container freight rates are beginning to rise in Việt Nam as geopolitical tensions and surging fuel costs disrupt global maritime transport, increasing pressure on shipping lines and logistics markets and signalling further volatility ahead.

International container shipping has been affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted several major trade routes. Some vessels are unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, forcing carriers to reroute services.

To maintain operations, many shipping lines have diverted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. The detour significantly lengthens transit times and raises operating costs for shipping fleets, placing upward pressure on global freight rates.

Data from Drewry show the latest reading of its World Container Index rose 8 per cent week on week to US$2,123 per 40-foot container. The increase was mainly driven by higher rates on Asia–Europe and trans-Pacific routes.

Major shipping lines, including MSC and CMA CGM, have also announced higher Freight All Kinds rates starting March 22.

According to Drewry, spot freight rates on international routes may continue to climb in the coming weeks as shipping companies adjust capacity to cope with disruptions and rising operating expenses.

Fuel prices are also adding to the pressure. Data from Thurlestone Shipping indicate the price of low-sulphur fuel oil has surged from around $521 per tonne to as high as $822 per tonne, while marine low-sulphur diesel has at times reached $1,383 per tonne.

In Việt Nam, authorities say most international freight rates from the country to overseas markets have not yet seen significant adjustments. However, shipping lines whose vessels must reroute via the Cape of Good Hope have started imposing war-risk surcharges.

According to the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration, most major carriers have temporarily suspended cargo services from Việt Nam to the Middle East and are not accepting new bookings on those routes for the time being.

Domestic container freight rates rise

Amid rising international shipping costs, Việt Nam’s domestic container transport market has also begun to see adjustments.

Hải An Transport and Stevedoring Joint Stock Company recently announced higher domestic container freight rates starting March 19.

Under the new tariff schedule, the rate for a loaded 20-foot container on the Hải Phòng–HCM City route is listed at VNĐ6.5 million per container, while the Hải Phòng–Cái Mép route is priced at VNĐ7.5 million. The Nghi Sơn–Cái Mép route costs around VNĐ8.5 million per container.

For loaded 40-foot containers, the respective rates are VNĐ9 million on the Hải Phòng–HCM City route, VNĐ10.5 million for Hải Phòng–Cái Mép and VNĐ11 million for Nghi Sơn–Cái Mép. Some routes such as Cái Mép–Đà Nẵng and Cái Mép–Nghi Sơn are priced at about VNĐ11.5 million per 40-foot container.

Compared with the tariff applied in March 2025, Hải An’s new price list represents an average increase of about VNĐ1–1.5 million per container.

Similarly, Vsico Maritime Joint Stock Company has announced adjustments to its container freight rates from March 25.

The Hải Phòng–HCM City route is priced at VNĐ7 million per 20-foot container and VNĐ10 million per 40-foot container. In the reverse direction, freight rates from HCM City to Hải Phòng are listed at VNĐ6 million and VNĐ8.5 million per container, respectively.

Compared with the previous price declaration, Vsico’s freight rates have risen by more than 17 per cent on average, with the Hải Phòng–HCM City route for 40-foot containers increasing by as much as 25 per cent.

In addition to the price adjustment, the company has applied a fuel surcharge since March 15. The shipping line said the measure reflects rising fuel costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which could persist in the near future.

According to maritime authorities, global shipping operates through an interconnected network. Any route disruptions or cost increases on key international corridors can create ripple effects across the wider logistics system, reducing fleet efficiency, extending transit times and pushing up transportation costs more broadly. — VNS