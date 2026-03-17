​​​​​​​HCM City software park sets sights on becoming a ‘science city’

HCM CITY — Quang Trung Software City aims to become a strategic operator of HCM City’s digital infrastructure and develop into a “science city” integrating research and development, innovation and the production of high-tech and core technology products and services by the end of this decade.

Speaking at its 25th anniversary in HCM City on Monday, Trần Hữu Dũng, director of Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited, its operator, said the park has attracted 27 investors and built a community of more than 120 digital technology enterprises.

These companies provide over 650 technology products, services and solutions to the domestic market and more than 30 countries, contributing to the digital transformation of HCM City and Việt Nam as a whole.

QTSC received VNĐ200 billion (US$7.6 million) in initial state funding and has since attracted more than VNĐ6.6 trillion (US$251 million) in private capital, or VNĐ24 for every VNĐ1 of public investment.

The park has also developed an innovation ecosystem that includes five innovation centres and a network linking businesses, universities and research institutes.

It houses seven universities and technology training institutions that churn out more than 3,000 technology professionals annually.

It also collaborates with over 30 universities and colleges in the city to support technology education and workforce development.

Dũng said QTSC is evolving beyond a traditional technology hub.

“QTSC is no longer just a place where technology companies gather, but is moving toward building a comprehensive innovation ecosystem.”

In the future, the park plans to operate key digital infrastructure for the city while developing advanced technology centres and promoting R&D, innovation and high-tech production.

At the anniversary event, it signed strategic deals with domestic and international partners in four key areas: semiconductors, collaboration with associations to support member enterprises, development of an innovation ecosystem and digital talent, and the creation of a digital transformation solutions ecosystem.

“These partnerships will open new opportunities for QTSC to participate more deeply in the global technology value chain, particularly in fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and digital technologies,” Dũng said.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương told the anniversary event that while QTSC has achieved notable success over the past 25 years, it must now find a new development path to adapt to the rapidly changing technology landscape and move beyond its traditional outsourcing model.

“Twenty-five years ago, we boldly applied the country’s first concentrated IT park model and achieved great success. However, QTSC now needs to become a testing ground for new technologies and business models under a sandbox mechanism.”

It needs to shift toward innovation, technological autonomy and leadership since outsourcing alone could not create globally competitive technology enterprises, he added.

Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được praised QTSC’s achievements, describing it as a “technology fortress” that strengthens the city’s technological autonomy and international competitiveness.

Looking ahead, the city aims to turn QTSC into a testing ground for advanced urban management solutions, he said.

The city needs more “Made by HCM City” technology products that directly address its labour productivity challenges, he said.

He urged QTSC to play the role of an “elder sibling”, leading and connecting domestic firms to participate more deeply in the supply chains of multinational corporations operating in the park.

It needs to support the digital transformation of neighbouring industrial parks and export processing zones, contributing to a shift in the regional economic structure towards high technology, he added.

Under Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development and national digital transformation, the Government has placed high expectations on HCM City to develop a national high-tech sandbox mechanism, and the latter therefore expects QTSC to become one of its key innovation centres in the coming years.

To support this vision, the city plans to speed up transport and telecommunications infrastructure works, create a modern living environment with high-quality housing to attract talent and reform administrative procedures to better support businesses. — VNS