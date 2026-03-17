PV GAS gains approval for large LPG terminal development in Hải Phòng

HÀ NỘI — Hải Phòng City has approved the investment policy and investor for a PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) terminal project on Cái Tráp Island.

The project is funded by PV GAS, a subsidiary of Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (Petrovietnam), with the aim of developing infrastructure for the import, storage and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to serve the northern market.

It will be implemented on Cái Tráp Island, within the Đình Vũ – Cát Hải Economic Zone, a key industrial and seaport hub of the city.

This location offers strong connectivity to the seaport system and international shipping routes, facilitating the receipt and transshipment of LPG supplies.

With a total investment capital of approximately VNĐ7.5 trillion (around US$285 million) and an operational term of 30 years from the date of approval, project operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2028.

Under the preliminary design, the PV GAS Hải Phòng terminal will have a storage capacity of about 60,000 tonnes of LPG, including two liquid/gas berths capable of receiving vessels of up to 100,000DWT.

The terminal system is designed to receive imported LPG via large tankers and then distribute it to the market through smaller vessels or road transportation.

Once operational, the project will enhance PV GAS’s capacity for LPG import, storage and distribution in the northern region, meeting growing energy demand while improving supply stability for both industrial and residential customers.

The development of a large LPG terminal in Hải Phòng is expected to promote the growth of the region’s industrial, logistics and energy service ecosystem. — VNS