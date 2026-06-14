World Cup round-up June 14: Day of the underdog

Anh Đức & Thanh Hà

TORONTO None of the perceived favourites from Saturday's matches emerged victorious on the third matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Asian representative Australia recording a stunning win over Türkiye and Qatar earning a historic first point after a last-minute draw with Switzerland.

Qatar, the hosts of the 2022 World Cup, endured a forgettable tournament debut four years ago, finishing bottom of their group and scoring only one goal. Despite dominating the continental scene with two consecutive AFC Asian Cup titles, that record was not enough for pundits to favour the Asian champions.

Having won their qualification group unbeaten, Switzerland entered the match full of confidence. From the outset, Murat Yakin's men asserted their dominance, at times enjoying more than 60 per cent possession.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute when Qatari goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada rushed off his line to claim the ball but instead brought down Remo Freuler inside the box. The referee, who was well positioned, immediately pointed to the spot. Although replays suggested Freuler may have been in an offside position, the decision stood and Breel Embolo converted the penalty to give Switzerland the lead.

Despite the setback, Julen Lopetegui's men remained composed and patiently waited for their opportunity. Their efforts were rewarded deep into stoppage time in the 94th minute, when Boualem Khoukhi rose above the Swiss defence to head home the equaliser, securing Qatar's first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup.

The draw left Group B finely balanced, with all four teams level on one point.

Brazil settle for a draw

Saturday's most anticipated match saw record champions Brazil take on African champions Morocco, with both sides ranked in FIFA's top 10.

Morocco, who four years ago completed a remarkable run to the semi-finals, continued to build on that momentum. Brazil, meanwhile, arrived at the tournament facing questions over coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad selection, particularly his decision to include the ageing Neymar ahead of the in-form João Pedro.

The Brazilian defence was breached in the 28th minute when Brahim Díaz's through ball found Ismael Saibari, who beat the offside trap before lofting the ball over Alisson Becker to open the scoring.

But Brazil's strength often lies in the quality of their individual stars, and Vinícius Júnior once again rose to the occasion. The winger produced a brilliant solo run down the left flank before unleashing a powerful shot into the bottom corner past Yassine Bounou, levelling the score just before half-time.

The second half saw Brazil gradually regain control of the match, forcing Morocco deeper into their own half. Both sides created opportunities to claim all three points, but neither could find a winner as the match ended in a draw.

Historic win for Scotland

Scotland ended their 36-year FIFA World Cup winless drought with a 1-0 victory over Haiti in a Group C match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, turning Boston Stadium into a sea of celebration on June 14 in the United States.

John McGinn was Scotland's hero, as his deflected effort in the 28th minute proved enough to secure all three points in the nation's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Haiti pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Scotland held firm to claim a memorable victory and make a strong start to their campaign.

In the next round of fixtures on June 19, Scotland will take on Morocco, while Brazil face Haiti.

A shock from Australia

In Group D, Australia claimed a stunning 2-0 victory over group favourites Türkiye.

Türkiye, who last appeared at the World Cup in 2002 and finished third, were hoping to replicate that achievement 24 years later.

Vincenzo Montella's side dominated possession and created several early chances but were unable to beat goalkeeper Patrick Beach. After squandering another opportunity in the 27th minute, they were punished on the counter-attack as Nestory Irankunda unleashed a vicious right-footed strike to give Australia the lead.

Türkiye increased the pressure after conceding and continued to push for an equaliser.

Despite dominating possession for much of the match, the Turks were unable to find a way through and their task became even harder in the 75th minute. A turnover in midfield allowed Connor Metcalfe to break into the penalty area before firing a powerful shot past Uğurcan Çakır, sparking jubilation among the Socceroos supporters at BC Place.

The victory moved Australia into second place in Group D behind the United States, whom they will face in their next match on June 19. — VNS