Bosnia, Canada share points in hard-fought draw at World Cup

Xuân Đăng

TORONTO — Co-hosts Canada claimed the first point in their FIFA World Cup history after fighting back to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener on Friday, thanks to a late goal from substitute Cyle Larin.

Larin came off the bench to rescue the hosts after Bosnia and Herzegovina had taken a surprise first-half lead through Jovo Lukić.

The result marked Canada's first positive outcome in seven men's World Cup matches, having previously lost all three games in both the 1986 and 2022 editions.

Roared on by a capacity crowd in Toronto, Jesse Marsch's side started brightly and quickly took control of possession, pushing Bosnia deep into their own half. The co-hosts moved the ball confidently and looked determined to make a statement in front of their supporters, while the visitors remained compact and disciplined, waiting for opportunities to strike on the break or from set pieces.

Canada had the better of the opening exchanges but found Bosnia's defence difficult to break down. The Europeans absorbed the pressure well and gradually settled into the match, frustrating the home side with organised defending and a willingness to commit numbers behind the ball.

Forward Jonathan David had a chance in the 17th minute, which was easily saved by Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

The breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute when Bosnia and Herzegovina won a corner, and Jovo Lukić opened his international account by heading home after former Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac had flicked on Ivan Bašić's delivery.

The setback did little to change the pattern of the game. Canada continued to push forward and spent much of the remainder of the first half in the opposition half, but Bosnia held firm and carried their slender advantage into the break.

The co-hosts emerged with even greater urgency after the restart. Their sustained pressure almost brought an equaliser in the 53rd minute when Richie Laryea found space inside the penalty area, only to see his effort dramatically diverted onto the crossbar by veteran defender Sead Kolašinac, who produced a remarkable goal-line intervention to preserve Bosnia's lead.

Despite creating a succession of chances and forcing Bosnia deeper and deeper, Canada lacked the finishing touch. The visitors defended resolutely and looked set to hold on for a famous victory as the match entered its closing stages.

Marsch then turned to his bench, introducing experienced striker Cyle Larin in the 76th minute. The decision proved decisive.

Less than three minutes after entering the pitch, Larin latched onto a clever attacking move inside the box, turned sharply to fire home a deflected shot to send the Toronto crowd into celebration. The goal was Canada's first ever at a men's World Cup on home soil and completed a deserved comeback after the hosts had dominated long stretches of the contest.

Canada continued to press in the closing moments in search of a winner, but Bosnia weathered the storm to secure a valuable point in what many expect to be a tightly contested group. Coach Sergej Barbarez later admitted his side had been too passive during the second half, but praised his players for standing up to the relentless pressure created by the hosts and their vocal supporters.

The draw leaves both teams with work to do in the race for a place in the knockout stage. Canada will next face Qatar in Vancouver on June 18, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to take on Switzerland on the same day. With the group still wide open, both sides will believe they have laid a platform to challenge for qualification. — VNS