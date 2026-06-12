World Cup 2026 lures fans attention through pop, culture, sports

Football

Thanh Hà

HÀ NỘI — World Cup fever is gripping the globe, with football fans desperately waiting for the first ball to be kicked.

FIFA has promised it will be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada at historic venues like the Mexico City Stadium to next-generation arenas such as Los Angeles Stadium and New York New Jersey Stadium.

In Việt Nam, even those who are not huge football fans can't hide their excitement ahead of the tournament.

"I am actually not a football supporter, but I am really excited about this year's World Cup," said Trần Phương Liên, 22, who works for Vietnam Airlines.

"From what I have known, it has truly transformed into a mega-entertainment spectacle.

"The tournament merges sports with pop culture, unlike ever before. I will definitely enjoy the event with millions of Vietnamese people. In my opinion, it will be a festival for both culture and sport."

FIFA announced a list of Super Bowl-level performers for this year’s World Cup tournament, starting with three opening ceremonies before each of the host countries’ first games and a star-studded halftime show for the World Cup Final on July 19.

The opening ceremony performance features J Balvin and Tyla ahead of the first game in Mexico at Estadio Azteca, which starts in the early hours of June 12 (Việt Nam time).

Then, Katy Perry and Future will both perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, while Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette will also perform at BMO Field in Toronto.

Many other shows have been scheduled during the 39 days of the tournament. The biggest show will be saved for the biggest stage, with Shakira set to perform a mid-match concert alongside Madonna and BTS during halftime of the World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

"I can't wait to see Shakira performing. I was crazy with her Waka Waka the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and now her Dai Dai will be great too," said fan Hoàng Anh Tú.

For Nguyễn Thùy Linh, a student at Hà Nội Trade University, the World Cup held little appeal in the past, but this year, she would follow because of her love for South Korean boy band BTS.

"I am a loyal fan. I have been watching them for years. This year's World Cup will feature a half-time show for the first time and my BTS will share the stage with global pop superstars Madonna and Shakira," said Linh.

“How could I miss such a special milestone? I’ve already booked a ticket to fly to the US. Whether or not I manage to get into the stadium for the final, I’ll still be there cheering them on from outside. Watching on a giant screen would be just fine.”

World Cup time

Lê Tuấn Hải said he breathed a sigh of relief when the national television station announced that it would show all matches of the World Cup live.

It meant that he would not miss a second watching his beloved England team.

"I am a big fan of the English Premier League. Many EPL players, both current and former, will take part in the World Cup and I will arrange my time to support them. It's been 60 years since England last won the World Cup and I believe this is their time."

Nguyễn Minh Mai, on the other hand, favours Germany.

"I have been by their side since Jürgen Klinsmann played in the squad. His appearance, his skills and everything about him persuaded me to love football and Germany," said Mai.

"Whatever he does and wherever he is, he is still my idol and for him I will support Germany my whole life."

Speaking with reporters recently, Vietnamese star Nguyễn Xuân Son said he believed Brazil would be crowned champions.

The Seleção have been among the favourites for every World Cup, but Son also highlighted Japan as a possible dark horse.

"I believe Japan can spring a surprise. They have improved a lot in recent years, both professionally and tactically," he said.

"The gap between countries is narrowing. Therefore, the opportunity to advance further is no longer the exclusive privilege of European or South American teams. Football is very balanced now. Each continent has strong teams, and any team that is well-prepared can create a surprise."

The striker then linked Japan with Việt Nam, saying: "I think Việt Nam could learn from Japan for further development. They are a very good example of organisation, tactical discipline, and player development." — VNS