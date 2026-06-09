Hà Nội FC honoured for contributions, target more success in next seasons

Football
|Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương presents the second-class Labour Medal of the President to Hà Nội FC on June 8 in Hà Nội. — Photos courtesy of Hà Nội FC
HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội FC have set lofty goals for next season after they were awarded the second-class Labour Medal of the President, one of the greatest honours for a Vietnamese football club in history.
Hà Nội FC players, coaches, staff and former personnel attended a ceremony to celebrate their club's 20th anniversary on Monday, where they were also praised for their efforts over the last two decades, which have contributed to national football development, especially in youth training and building resources for the national teams.
On behalf of President Tô Lâm, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương affixed the medal to the club's flag.
Cương acknowledged that, in the overall development of national sports, football always held a special place and received profound attention from the people.
|Many generations of Hà Nội players have contributed strongly to national football development.
Over 20 years of development, starting from a team in the Third Division, Hà Nội FC rose to become one of the most decorated clubs in Việt Nam, winning six national championships, three National Cups, five national Super Cups and many other outstanding achievements.
He said the club was also respected for its sustainable development plan that has been implemented over many years, in which youth training was considered a foundation for its growth.
He especially praised the contribution of the players in the national U17 team, who played a key role in helping Việt Nam qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 for the first time in history.
|U17 players and coaches receive certificates for their contribution to Việt Nam's first U17s World Cup qualification.
Cương said these achievements originated from contributions of the club's many generations of leaders, managers, coaches, players and staff, have demonstrated the social responsibility and sustainable investment of Đỗ Quang Hiển, chairman of the Board and CEO of T&T Group, owner of Hà Nội FC, in the development of Vietnamese football.
The club previously received the third-class medal in 2018 and now the second-class, which, according to Cương, was a proud achievement for the club and all its fans.
He believed that Hà Nội FC would continue to maintain its leading position and contribute better to the national sport in the future.
Chairman Đỗ Vinh Quang said this was a significant milestone for Hà Nội FC and also a strong motivation for all members to achieve more success in the future.
He confirmed that the club would strive towards continental football standards by innovating management practices, increasing the application of science and technology, sports medicine and investing more heavily in youth training and school football.
|Hà Nội have huge number of fans as they are one of the most succesful clubs in Việt Nam.
“We will continue to uphold the values that have defined our identity over the past 20 years: dedication, a desire to win, professionalism, and belief in the strength of self-trained players," said Quang.
"We are determined to build a sustainable Hà Nội FC that will go further in the international arena.”
Attending the event, Việt Nam Football Federation President Trần Quốc Tuấn acknowledged Hà Nội FC's achievements and said that, with well-structured development plans, the club gradually formed and perfected its youth training system, thereby effectively discovering, training and developing football talent, making a significant contribution to the overall success of Vietnamese football over the past two decades.
Many national stars, such as midfielders Nguyễn Thành Lương, Nguyễn Quang Hải, striker Nguyễn Văn Quyết, defenders Đoàn Văn Hậu, Đỗ Hùng Dũng and Đỗ Duy Mạnh, all grew up in Hà Nội and are part of the country's notable success internationally.
Tuấn thanked Hiển, founder of the club, for his endless investment in football and for building a foundation for sustainable development through youth training, establishing a professional management system and supporting national teams.
The V.League 1 season 2024-25 ended on June 7 and Hà Nội finished fourth, a place that was unexpected.
The new season will kick off in August. — VNS
Hà Nội FC was established as Hà Nội T&T FC in 2006, playing in the Third Division, the lowest league in Việt Nam. They progressed to the Premier League in 2009 before winning the trophy a year later.
They won again in 2013 before changing their name to Hà Nội FC in 2016, opening a golden period of the team as they won the V.League 1 title in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022; the National Cup in 2019, 2020 and 2022; and the National Super Cup in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Hà Nội FC is also home to most of the Vietnamese Golden Ball winners, with seven players and the most V.League top scorers, with another seven. The club has also played the most matches in continental competitions, 49 times. — VNS