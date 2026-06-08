Canoeist wins three golds at Asian Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint Championships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese canoeist Diệp Thị Hương delivered an impressive performance to win three gold medals at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships in Kazakhstan, which were held from June 4 to 7.

Competing for the People’s Public Security sports unit, Hương topped the podium in the women’s single-paddler (C1) 200m, 500m and 1,000m events, emerging as one of the most successful athletes of the tournament.

Her victories in the 200m and 500m were particularly notable, as they marked successful title defences from last year's tournament, reaffirming her consistency and strength in sprint canoe events at the continental level.

The championships attracted around 350 athletes from 17 countries and territories, competing in kayak and canoe sprint disciplines across junior and U23 categories.

Việt Nam entered the tournament with a young squad, aiming to secure good results and enhance the country's reputation in regional and Asian competitions. Among the team, Hương stood out as a key contributor to the overall success.

The 22-year-old has established herself as one of Việt Nam’s leading canoeists in recent years. At the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, she won four gold medals and one bronze, including a gold in the women’s double (C2) 500m with her teammate Nguyễn Thị Hương.

In 2024, Diệp Thị Hương also made history by claiming gold in the women’s C1 500m at the Asian Canoe Sprint Championships in Japan, the first-ever continental title for Vietnamese canoeing.

Born in 2003, she began canoeing at the age of 14 after she was identified for her sporting potential. Known for her discipline and endurance, Hương continues to be a central figure in Việt Nam’s canoeing development.

Her three gold medals in Kazakhstan further underline her progress and highlight the growing promise of Việt Nam’s young athletes on the Asian stage. — VNS