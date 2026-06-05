Việt Nam win second match, keep top group spot at U19 championship

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam maintained their place at the top of Group B after beating Myanmar 5-0 in the second round of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 on June 4 in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.

From the start of the match, Vietnamese players quickly took a strong offensive against their rivals at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium. Just four minutes into the game, Nguyễn Quốc Khánh broke through Myanmar's defence and drove the ball straight to the net, but it was blocked by the last defender in the box.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Trọng Duy Khang tested goalkeeper Sai Khant with a narrow angle kick before Khánh and Nguyễn Văn Bách consecutively battered Myanmar's box with threatening shots.

After several more efforts, Lê Tấn Dũng opened the score with an unstoppable header to Khant's high corner in the 28th minute.

Hoàng Công Hậu made it 2-0 in extra time with a low straight finish. It was his fourth goal after two matches, making him one of the leading scorers in Indonesia.

He set up Bách for Việt Nam’s third goal just four minutes into the second half, and later won a penalty in the 62nd minute after being fouled inside the box. Khang calmly converted the spot kick to make it 4–0.

A sudden heavy rain at the end of the match did not prevent the Vietnamese side from finding the back of the net once more.

Substitute Nguyễn Thiên Phú wrapped up the game in the 84th minute, nodding it in perfectly after conceding a right-wing corner kick.

Myanmar worked hard to get a complementary goal, but all of their attempts were denied.

In the other Group B match, hosts Indonesia defeated Timor Leste 3-0.

With two wins, Việt Nam placed first in the group. Indonesia also collected six points in two matches, but ranked second due to the goal differential. The two sides will play each other in the last group match on June 7.

Timor Leste will play Myanmar in a match of pride, as both were disqualified from the tournament after two defeats. — VNS