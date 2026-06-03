Players to vie for titles, Davis Cup slots at VTF Pro Tour 200 – Nam Long Cup

Tennis

TÂY NINH — Nearly 100 of the country's strongest tennis players will compete in the VTF Pro Tour 200 – Nam Long Cup 2026, which will be held from June 15 to 21 in Tây Ninh Province.

Athletes will take part in the men's and women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles event, with prizes totalling VNĐ200 million (US$7,600) up for grabs.

Several professional players have confirmed their participation, including top seed and national champion Vũ Hà Minh Đức of AP Sports Club, along with Nguyễn Đại Khánh of Becamex – HCM City and Phạm La Hoàng Anh of VNTennis for the men's side, and Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội and Ngô Hồng Hạnh of the military team on the women's side.

The organising board said that many young talented players will also join the event, promising competitive matches at the Waterpoint Urban Area tennis courts in An Thạnh, Bến Lức Ward.

Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said: "We believe that players will do their best at this tournament, bringing high-quality and eye-catching matches to public.

"We hope this event, one of the key tournaments in the VTF’s competition system, will contribute significantly to the development of Vietnamese tennis and help enhance the expertise and performance of the players. The continued support of Nam Long Group as a loyal sponsor is also expected to play an important role in elevating the standard of Vietnamese tennis in the years ahead."

Aside from competing for championship titles, the athletes also aim to earn a spot on Việt Nam's Davis Cup team. Based on their performance in the tournament, VTF coaches will select the four best male players to participate in the Davis Cup Group III Asia-Oceania regionals, which will be held in Malaysia in July.

As part of its commitment to supporting the tournament, Nam Long Group has upgraded its Waterpoint tennis courts and enhanced related facilities to provide athletes with professional competition conditions.

This also contributes to the development of Việt Nam as a world-class sporting destination that could serve more professional competitions in the future, taking a big step forward along with the growth of the national tennis scene.

Located at a strategic gateway to HCM City approximately 45 minutes west of the city centre, Waterpoint is a 355ha integrated township developed by Nam Long Group and Japan’s Nishi-Nippon Railroad.

Guided by the 'Live, Learn, Work, Play and Shop' development philosophy, Waterpoint is progressively realising a fully integrated urban ecosystem that combines residential, educational, commercial, recreational and cultural components.

Through the continuous expansion of high-quality amenities and community infrastructure, the township aims to deliver a holistic living experience and establish a sustainable benchmark for modern urban development in Việt Nam. — VNS