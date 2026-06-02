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Hậu hits hat-trick as Việt Nam U19 power past Timor-Leste

June 02, 2026 - 11:12
Hoàng Công Hậu scored the first hat-trick of the tournament to help Việt Nam stay on top of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026's Group A at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.

Football 

Vietnamese U19 players pose after their regional tournament's first win on June 1. Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Công Hậu struck the first hat-trick of the tournament to keep Việt Nam top of Group A at the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Indonesia.

The Thể Công-Viettel striker needed just two minutes to open the scoring against Timor-Leste.

Việt Nam controlled the tempo throughout the first half and created a string of dangerous chances. Timor-Leste responded with effort but lacked precision in the final third.

After the break, Timor-Leste sat deep in defence, making it difficult for Vietnamese players to break through.

The deadlock was not doubled until the 83rd minute when Hậu latched onto a clever pass from the right wing and volleyed home superbly to make it 2-0 to Việt Nam.

In stoppage time, the striker's powerful strike into the far corner sealed a 3-0 victory.

In the other match, hosts Indonesia also collected three points with a 3-0 win over Myanmar.

Arkhan Kaka Putra Purwanto opened the scoring for Indonesia in the 39th minute before Dimas Wicaksono Putra Rahman added a brace in the 78th and 87th minutes to complete a comprehensive win.

Việt Nam will next face Myanmar while defending champions Indonesia meet Timor-Leste on June 4. — VNS

football AFF u19 championship

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