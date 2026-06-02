Overseas secure Danang Pro-Am Basketball Championship

Basketball

ĐÀ NẴNG — Overseas were crowned champions in Việt Nam after defeating Fearless Souls in the final of the 2026 Danang Pro-Am Basketball Championship in Đà Nẵng.

Overseas were in control from the outset of the season, sweeping past opponents with little resistance on their way to the final.

Overseas maintained their momentum on June 1, though Fearless Souls were expected to pose a serious test after their strong run. The Chinese side had stunned title favourites Jumpshots in the quarter-finals before eliminating defending champions X-BDC in the semi-finals on their DBC debut.

Backed by strong home support, Overseas struck first but were quickly drawn level in an opening quarter that ended 25-25.

Led by Russian Egor Kurkin, Overseas stepped up the tempo in the second quarter, pulling away to lead 51-39 at half-time.

That 11-point advantage proved decisive as Fearless Souls fought hard but were unable to close the gap across the final two quarters.

Overseas closed out a 95-84 win to remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and secure their second title.

Kurkin’s performance earned him Best Player of the Game honours and the Most Valuable Player award for the tournament.

Earlier, X-BDC beat Iron by Monkey 3S 93-72 to take the bronze medal.

Organisers also recognised standout young players from each team with Rising Stars awards presented by VNPAY.

The tournament is part of the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship organised by New Sports, an enterprise dedicated to promoting community sport at all levels.

The next stop will be the Saigon Pro-Am Basketball Cup in September in HCM City. — VNS