Vietnamese athletes target podium finishes in Taipei meet

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes will be aiming for strong performances and podium finishes at the New Taipei City Athletics Open, which takes place on June 6-7 in Taipei.

A team of 11 competitors will represent Việt Nam in running and jumping events at Banqiao Stadium, competing in a programme featuring 40 men's and women's events.

Among the most notable members of the squad is Nguyễn Thị Oanh, who will contest the women's 5,000m. The race comes four months after she narrowly missed out on a medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in China in February.

Her most recent major success came at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, where she won three gold medals in the 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m and 10,000m.

Former SEA Games champion Huỳnh Thị Mỹ Tiên will compete in the women's 100m hurdles, while regional champions Nguyễn Trung Cường will race in the men's 3,000m steeplechase, Bùi Thị Ngân in the women's 1,500m and Trần Thị Loan in the women's long jump. — VNS