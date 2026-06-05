Vietnamese national team make official debut in EA SPORTS FC games

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese men's national football team will appear with its officially licensed kit and crest in EA SPORTS FC™ video games for the first time under a new partnership between the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and EA SPORTS FC™.

The agreement paves the way for the team to appear with officially licensed identity elements in EA SPORTS FC™ products available in the Vietnamese market.

It marks a new step in connecting the national team with supporters and promoting Vietnamese football through digital platforms, where fan engagement continues to grow rapidly.

Under the partnership, the team’s official identity, including its kit, crest and visual branding, will be integrated into EA SPORTS FC™ titles operating in Việt Nam. From June, fans will be able to experience the Việt Nam national team with its authentic look in EA SPORTS FC™ Online Việt Nam and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Việt Nam.

As technology reshapes the way football is consumed, fans are increasingly engaging with the sport through video games, social media and online communities, in addition to attending matches and watching broadcasts.

Against that backdrop, the inclusion of the Vietnamese national team in EA SPORTS FC™ titles offers supporters a new way to interact with the team while helping to showcase the image and identity of Vietnamese football to audiences in Việt Nam and beyond.

As part of the agreement, players in Việt Nam are expected to gain access to officially licensed content within the applicable scope, including team visuals, player names, images and in-game data, creating a more authentic gaming experience.

The two organisations also plan to carry out community engagement and promotional activities linked to the national team, alongside coordinated content across their official communication channels.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú described the arrival of the team’s official identity in EA SPORTS FC™ Online and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile as a significant milestone. He said the inclusion of the national team with its authentic visual elements, from the kit to the crest, would help bring the team closer to supporters.

According to Phú, the initiative not only strengthens fan engagement but also extends the reach of Vietnamese football beyond stadiums and traditional media into the digital space, which is playing an increasingly important role in the sport.

The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for Vietnamese football to connect with supporters, particularly younger audiences, while contributing to a more modern and internationally connected image for the game in the digital era. — VNS