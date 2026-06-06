Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Hương brings home three Asian junior canoeing titles

June 06, 2026 - 14:30
Diệp Thị Hương made a hattrick of titles at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships which is ongoing in Kazakhstan.

Canoeing

Diệp Thị Hương has been on top podium three times at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships. — Photo courtesy Asian Canoeing Federation

HÀ NỘI — Diệp Thị Hương made a hattrick of titles at the 2026 Asian Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 Championships which is ongoing in Kazakhstan.

The multi-time SEA Games champion took her golds in the women's individual C1-200, C1-500 and C1-1,000 events on June 5. Among these achievement, she well defended her top places in the first two categories.

Athletes will continue paddling until June 7 with both men's and women's gold medals up for grab.

This year championship, beginning on June 4, features about 350 athletes from 17 countries and territories. They compete in kayak and canoeing in individual and pair disciplines. — VNS

SEA Games rowing canoeing gold medals

see also

More on this story

Sports

Vietnamese team crowned FFWS SEA esports champion

The triumph marked a breakthrough moment for Vietnamese Free Fire esports, with SECRET WAG becoming the first Vietnamese squad to lift an FFWS SEA trophy on home soil. The result underscored the rising stature and growing competitiveness of Vietnam’s esports scene in Southeast Asia.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom