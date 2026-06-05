Buffaloes dominate Catfish to extend strong start

HCM CITY —The defending champion Hanoi Buffaloes delivered another dominant performance as they cruised to a convincing 116-80 victory over the home team Cantho Catfish in the VBA on Thursday night (June 4).

Both teams entered the game with full-strength line-ups, but the Buffaloes were widely regarded as favourites thanks to their deeper roster and greater experience. The visitors quickly justified that status by taking control from the opening minutes.

The Catfish relied heavily on Albert Bordeos Opeña early on as the Philippines player shouldered much of the scoring burden for the home side. However, the Buffaloes showcased a balanced attack, generating points through fast breaks, steals and accurate long-range shooting. Their efficient offence helped them establish a 29-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Buffaloes maintained their momentum in the second period, with Ariyon Williams spearheading a series of quick transition plays. Despite the visitors’ dominance, the Catfish refused to back down.

Foreign centre Aula Maarufu Sumbry produced several key plays, including two unexpected three-pointers that energised the home crowd and helped cut the deficit to 55-48 before halftime.

After the break, the Buffaloes tightened their defence and effectively neutralised Sumbry’s impact under the basket. At the other end, AJ Bramah took charge in the paint while the team’s backcourt continued to punish the Catfish from beyond the arc.

The visitors outscored the hosts 33-15 in the third quarter, stretching their advantage to 88-63 and putting the contest firmly out of reach.

The Catfish attempted to mount a comeback in the opening stages of the final quarter, but the effort proved insufficient against a deeper and more versatile opponent.

With a comfortable lead, the Buffaloes continued to play with confidence, allowing both starters and reserves to contribute. The highlight of the closing moments came when centre Trần Minh Hiếu knocked down a three-pointer, capping off a dominant 36-point victory for the visitors.

Bramah was named Player of the Game after recording 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. The forward praised his teammates after the match, saying the squad remained focused on improving despite its strong start to the season.

“I’m very happy to keep winning. My teammates did a great job and they are ready for every challenge. The season has only just begun, and there is still a lot for us to learn and improve. We are working hard to become more connected and play better together every game,” Bramah said.

The result highlighted the Hanoi Buffaloes’ superiority across nearly every major statistical category. The defending champions shot an impressive 58 per cent from the field compared to the Cantho Catfish’s 39 per cent. They also held advantages in rebounds (45-37) and steals (11-6).

While the Catfish received encouraging performances from several key players, the team will need greater contributions from the rest of the roster if it hopes to compete consistently against the league’s top contenders.

All VBA matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play, the league’s exclusive production and broadcasting partner under a five-season agreement running from 2026 to 2030. — VNS