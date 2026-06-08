VN marksmen set new records at Southeast Asian Shooting Championships

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese marksmen delivered a strong performance at the Southeast Asian Shooting Championships 2026, winning multiple medals and setting new records at the competition held in Chinese Taipei.

Nguyễn Tâm Quang, Trần An Tín and Nguyễn Minh Quang topped the podium in the men’s youth 10m air rifle team event with a total of 1,869.4 points, establishing a new benchmark in the tournament’s youth category on June 7.

Tín went on to claim silver in the individual event with a score of 250.2 points.

Earlier, Paris Olympic fourth-placed Trịnh Thu Vinh and her teammates Nguyễn Thùy Trang and Nguyễn Thùy Dung secured victory in the women’s 25m pistol team event.

Their combined score of 1,749 points earned them the title and set a new tournament record.

Among them, Trang’s 588 points in the qualification round also set a new championship high. She later secured silver in the individual event with 32 points.

Other medals for Việt Nam included four silvers in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle individual events, the men’s 10m air rifle team event and the 25m rapid fire pistol team event, along with three bronzes in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle team events and the men’s 50m three-position rifle team event.

The regional championship runs until June 12. — VNS