Pickleball tournament holds matches in HCM City, seeking future stars

Pickleball

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup - Future Stars 2026 will hold a stage in HCM City from June 12 to 14 at a New Sports Club venue called The Global City.

After the success of the Hà Nội stage in January, the organising board continues to seek talented young players in the southern region in the next step for the largest youth pickleball tournament in the country.

They will compete in boys' and girls' singles, doubles and mixed doubles in age groups ranging from U10 to U18.

A bonus of more than VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) along with gifts from sponsors will be awarded to high-ranking players.

The tournament also features Dinky District, a shopping, entertainment and creative complex for athletes, families and fans.

Dinky District is a community-connecting space where partner brands have the opportunity to directly engage with the younger generation of athletes, while contributing to building a modern sports event that combines competition, experience and bonding.

Event organisers aim to create quality competition opportunities for young athletes, helping them gain experience, develop skills and gradually prepare for bigger competitions in the future.

At the same time, the tournament is expected to spread a positive sporting spirit, encouraging the younger generation to train and pursue an active lifestyle.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Thiếu niên Tiền phong and Nhi đồng (Youth Pioneer and Children) Newspaper and New Sports, a pioneering company developing a multi-sport ecosystem.

Matches will be broadcast live on VTVCab and on the Facebook pages of both New Sports and the tournament itself. — VNS