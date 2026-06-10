Việt Nam to face Timor-Leste in ASEAN Cup 2026 opener

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have learned their final Group A opponent for the ASEAN Cup 2026 after Timor-Leste secured the last spot in the regional tournament.

Timor-Leste booked their place in the competition after defeating Brunei 3-1 in the second leg of their play-off on Tuesday, completing a convincing performance to advance.

The result confirmed Timor-Leste as the final team to qualify for the ASEAN Cup 2026. In Group A, they will compete against defending champions Việt Nam, Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia.

Việt Nam will begin their campaign against Timor-Leste on July 24, with the match set to be played away from home.

Both Timor-Leste and Brunei are considered significantly weaker than Việt Nam in terms of overall quality and experience. However, drawing Timor-Leste may not be entirely favourable for Việt Nam. The main concern lies in the demanding travel schedule during the group stage.

The ASEAN Cup 2026 will continue to use a home-and-away format in the group phase.

The arrangement requires players to travel frequently across Southeast Asia, posing challenges to fitness levels and recovery.

After their opening fixture against Timor-Leste, head coach Kim Sang-sik's side will return to Hà Nội to host Singapore. Việt Nam will then travel to Bogor, Indonesia, for a key match before concluding the group stage at home against Cambodia.

Despite showing signs of progress in recent years, Timor-Leste are still regarded as the weakest side in Group A. Their most realistic objective will be to collect valuable points and attempt to cause an upset against higher-ranked opponents.

The ASEAN Cup 2026 group stage is expected to provide a stern test for all teams, with travel demands likely to play an important role alongside on-field performances. — VNS