Vietnamese shooters continue to shine at SEA Shooting Championships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shooters brought home two more gold medals and set two new regional records at the 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships on Monday.

In the women’s 10m air rifle individual event, Phí Thanh Thảo won the gold after a tense final against Indonesia’s Sampangai. Both finished the scheduled 24 shots tied on 250.6 points, forcing a shoot-off, which Thảo won with a 10.5 to her opponent’s 9.5.

Her total of 250.6 points also set a new Southeast Asian record for the women’s 10m air rifle individual category, while teammate Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền finished sixth overall.

In the qualification round, Vietnamese shooters performed strongly, with Thảo placing second (628.7 points), Tuyền finishing fourth (627.5 points) and Nguyễn Thị Thảo ranking 10th (622.6 points). Their combined effort in the women’s air rifle team event produced a total of 1,878.8 points, earning Việt Nam the team gold medal and another new Southeast Asian record. Singapore took silver, and Indonesia secured bronze.

The Vietnamese youth team also made an impact, winning silver in the women’s team 10m air rifle through Dương Hà My, Trần Hoàng Gia Bảo, and Phạm Lăng Ngọc. Hà My then added an individual gold medal with a score of 247 points.

As of Monday, Việt Nam had accumulated five gold, nine silver and four bronze medals as well as four new Southeast Asian records. The championships run through June 12. — VNS