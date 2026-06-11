World Cup motivates striker's football dream with Việt Nam

Football

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son can't wait to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament he has aspired to reach with Việt Nam since obtaining Vietnamese citizenship.

The world's largest football tournament will feature a historic trilogy of opening ceremonies across its three co-host nations: Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The first game kicks off on June 11 (0.30am, June 12 in Việt Nam) at the Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico.

The second and third matches will be held on June 12 at Toronto's BMO Field in Canada and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.

A total of 48 teams will compete for the prestigious trophy, the largest ever number of countries taking part in a World Cup. A total of 104 matches will be held in 16 stadiums across the three countries.

Brazilian-born Son, who became Vietnamese in October 2024, is one of the top strikers in the region, proving his ability by netting seven goals to take the Golden Boot of the AFF Cup 2024.

He said he would learn from the World Cup as a professional player and would enjoy every game as a crazy supporter.

“I’ll watch the World Cup as someone who still dreams of helping Việt Nam reach the tournament one day,” Son said.

“Seeing football played at the highest level only strengthens my determination to keep pursuing that dream.”

With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams from 2026, countries with developing football programmes will have a greater chance of securing a place at future tournaments.

Son acknowledged that qualification has become more attainable, but stressed that Việt Nam must continue investing in football and follow the right development path.

“The opportunity is greater now, but Việt Nam still needs to invest in football and head in the right direction if we want to compete for a World Cup spot,” Son said.

"I think the most important thing is to focus on developing youth training activities and supporting the national teams. I see a lot of dedication and ambition in the Vietnamese football community. That motivates me to try harder every day."

The 29-year-old said he is looking forward to watching performances of legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are likely playing in their last World Cup

Portugal captain Ronaldo is Son's favourite player, and the striker said he has been a great influence.

"He is a great source of inspiration for me. His professionalism, discipline, and winning spirit are things I truly admire," Son said.

Another striker that he wanted to learn from was Harry Kane of England.

"Both Ronaldo and Kane are world-class centre forwards, possessing different qualities, but both can serve as role models for young strikers. Their movement, finishing ability, and leadership qualities are what I want to learn," Son said.

Son picked a World Cup star team from all the players taking part. His team consists of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, defenders Virgil van Dijk, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jules Kounde and Nuno Mendes, midfielders Vítor Machado Ferreira, Carlos Henrique Casimiro and Messi; and strikers Kylian Mbappe, Kane and Ronaldo. — VNS