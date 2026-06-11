RMIT defeat Tôn Đức Thắng to take Southside collegiate basketball tournament title

Basketball

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Collegiate Basketball Championship (VCBC), brought by VNPAY, officially wrapped up with RMIT University taking the men's Southside title in a breathtaking final match in HCM City.

RMIT and Tôn Đức Thắng University proved their power early in the tournament, booking their spot at the best of three final, which were considered the best shows of the championship at the GOAT Town Sports Complex.

RMIT easily took a 70-55 win in Game 1, but Tôn Đức Thắng came back with a vengeance in Game 2 and won 75-69 to level the score at one game each.

In the decisive Game 3, Tôn Đức Thắng remained tough opponents, creating an eight-point gap early in the first quarter thanks to their star athletes, Võ Duy Phát and captain Lâm Thế Kiệt.

However, they failed to maintain their domination in the third quarter, after key player Nguyễn Xuân Anh Kiệt had to leave the court due to a fifth personal foul.

Taking the advantage, RMIT sped up with consecutive attacks that helped them to level the score before taking the lead.

Captain Phạm Quang Nghĩa and teammates were unstoppable, and wrapped up their comeback win at 88-68.

Previously, the women's title went to University of Economics HCM City, who beat University of Finance-Marketing HCM City 2-0 in their best of three final.

The organising board presented awards to the top three teams as well as notable individuals. Among them, Nghĩa was the MVP of the men's side, while Nguyễn Trúc Ly of University of Economics HCM City was named as the best player on the women's side.

Vietnam Pro Basketball League coaches were also in the stands at the tournament, as they came to scout talented players for their clubs.

In April, Foreign Trade University and University of Transport and Communications nabbed the women's and men's trophies, respectively, at the Northside competition.

The VCBC was first held in 2025, aiming to drive the development of basketball nationwide and create a playing ground for Vietnamese students.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Centre for Support and Development of Vietnamese Students under the Việt Nam Student Association and New Sports Company. — VNS