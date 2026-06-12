SAV, Vietcontent cooperate to push national sport economics

HÀ NỘI — The Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) and Vietcontent have agreed a deal to promote national sport economics, a sector with significant potential for growth.

The two sides announced the agreement, a new development step in the collaboration between government agencies and businesses, at a ceremony on June 12 in Hà Nội.

Under the partnership, they will collaborate on research, professional exchanges, workshops, forums, media activities, business networking and other initiatives aimed at promoting awareness of sports economics.

The cooperation is expected to provide valuable references for policymakers, local authorities, sports federations and associations, tournament organisers, businesses and other stakeholders in the sports industry.

A key component of the partnership will be the annual Việt Nam Sports Economics Forum. The event will serve as a platform for research, thematic reports, content development, institutional and business networking, and the sharing of practical experiences in sports economics.

After three consecutive editions, the forum has gradually become a space for dialogue between management agencies, experts, businesses, investors, event organisers, media outlets and others in the sports ecosystem.

The 2026 forum held earlier this year marked a new development as, in addition to professional discussions, it released a Việt Nam Sports Economics Report. It was considered one of the first efforts to provide more data, perspectives and a comprehensive analysis of the sports market, given the current lack of in-depth research in this field in Việt Nam.

Now the report will be developmed into an annual reference publication tracking key trends, opportunities and challenges in the industry.

Specialised reports will be published on data products and benchmarking tools to support research, strategic planning, policymaking,and decision-making by government agencies, sports organisations, businesses and other stakeholders.

SAV Director Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said: “Developing sports economics is one of the key directions for expanding financial resources for Vietnamese sports in the upcoming period.

"We hope that this cooperation would strongly help promote research, dialogs and networking activities, creating further impetus for the development of the industry in the future."

Vietcontent CEO Trần Thùy Chi said that through her research into the realities of national sports development, she has identified a growing need for research, knowledge sharing, and resource networking in the field of sports economics.

“Vietcontent wants to accompany with SAV to create and release specific products and activities, contributing to providing more reference points for the market, the business community, and sports organisations,” said Chi.

According to the cooperation agreement, SAV plays a leading role in guiding, coordinating and connecting resources within the sports ecosystem, ensuring that activities align with the overall development strategy of the sector.

Meanwhile, Vietcontent, one of leading entertainment and sports media companies in Việt Nam contributes its capabilities in organisation, communication, content production, research, data development and business networking. — VNS