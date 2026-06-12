Cantho Catfish claim first win over Danang Dragons

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Cantho Catfish claimed their first victory of the 2026 Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season after defeating the Danang Dragons 94-86 on Wednesday night.

Both sides entered the match still searching for their first win after four games.

The home team-Dragons also faced additional challenges after changes at the foreign centre position. For the contest, the hosts promoted shooter Lâm Minh Duy to the starting line-up in place of Sơn Minh Tâm, while the Catfish kept their usual starting line-up.

The home side made the brighter start in the opening quarter as Nguyễn Toàn Anh led the offence with a series of energetic plays. Most of the Dragons’ dangerous attacks came through the talented guard, helping his team establish a 24-15 lead.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter when Huỳnh Thanh Tâm knocked down an early three-pointer to spark a 13-4 run that levelled the score at 28-28.

From that point, the game developed into a fierce battle, with both teams trading seven spectacular three-pointers. The Catfish edged ahead 48-46 at half-time.

After the break, both teams raised the intensity in an effort to seize control. Toàn Anh orchestrated the Dragons’ attacks with strong support from Yousef Albabeish, while Albert Bordeos Opeña shone for the visitors with a series of drives, assists and long-range shots.

The Catfish capitalised on their outside shooting, making two more three-pointers than their opponents to take a 77-69 advantage into the final quarter.

Despite showing signs of fatigue, the Dragons continued to fight back through unexpected scoring contributions from Karachi Edo, Albabeish and Mai Phước Thịnh. However, their increased focus on offence left gaps in defence, allowing the Catfish to exploit the openings. Backed by greater energy and a deeper bench, the visitors maintained their composure to secure a 94-86 victory.

The Catfish’s centre Aula Maarufu Sumbry was named Player of the Game after recording 24 points and 10 rebounds.

“I think defence and team unity were the keys to overcoming our slow start and helping us come back,” Sumbry said after the game. “We still have another match against the Dragons ahead, and we will continue improving to earn more victories.”

The Catfish recovered from a difficult start thanks to their balanced rotation and the contribution of their reserves. Alongside the team’s established stars, Huỳnh Thanh Tâm played a key role with 17 points, including an impressive 80 per cent success rate from beyond the arc after making four of his five attempts.

For the Dragons, Toàn Anh and Albabeish once again carried much of the offensive load. Toàn Anh finished with 22 points and 14 assists, while Albabeish contributed a game-high 25 points in a determined performance despite the defeat.

All VBA matches will be broadcast live on FPT Play, the league’s exclusive production and broadcasting partner under a five-season agreement running from 2026 to 2030. — VNS