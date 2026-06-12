South Korea completes remarkable comeback to win against Czech Republic

Anh Đức

GUADALAJARA — Even on a day when Son Heung-min doesn't shine, the South Korea national football team mounted a comeback to win 2-1 against the Czech Republic in their first game of Group A at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Czechia opened the scoring late in the second half through Ladislav Krejci's header, but Hwang In-beom and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu's snatched South Korea's three points from the jaws of defeat.

The Czech side, who went through the playoffs to get to the finals, returned to modern football's biggest competition after 20 years absence. The atmosphere at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, 2,000 metres above sea level however, was not welcoming. In a supposedly even matchup as perceived by most pundits, it was South Korea who dominated the game and created more chances than the Czech Republic.

Eight shots on target were registered in the first half by the Taeguk Warriors, with half of them from captain Son. The chances however, were mostly squandered and the first half ended 0-0.

Contrary to what happened before the break, the second half was an emotional rollercoaster. As two different playing styles – South Korea's possession game and Czechia's direct football – clashed, treated fans to perhaps the opening day's best fixture.

South Korea kept on pushing forward in the early minutes of the second half, but shots from Son and Lee Jae-sung lacked the finesse for the men in red to capitalise. And if there's any football rule that should be remembered, it's that when you attack too much and cannot score, you are more prone to concede.

Last season's football trend saw the emergence of set pieces and long throws, which were evident in Arsenal's Premier League and Champions League run. And the trend continued at the World Cup, as a long throw from Vladimir Coufal found Ladislav Krejci inside the box, who rose above and headed in Kim Seung-gyu's net, opening the score as the Korean defence looked on in disbelief.

Hong Myung-bo brought on Hwang Hee-chan after Krejci's goal, and the change seemed to have bolstered the Korean attack. In the 67th minute, South Korea found their equaliser with an immaculate attacking play. A clever through ball by Lee Kang-in found Hwang In-beom inside the box, who danced past the Czech defence and delivered a curled shot that rolled slowly into the back of Matej Kovar's net, and brought the game back on level terms.

The Czechs did not relent either, and again utilised their advantages in stature and set pieces. In the 77th minute, a free kick from around 30 metres found Tomas Soucek, who headed towards the top corner of Kim's net. The goal however, was immediately ruled offside as Soucek stood ahead of South Korea's last defender.

Korean fans at the stadium went from breathing a sigh of relief to jumping for joy within the space of three minutes. South Korea found an immediate reply, as Lee Kang-in's cross found Oh Hyeon-gyu, who replaced superstar Son Heung-min just minutes earlier. Oh's quick finish was too much for Kovar's reflexes and South Korea completed their comeback to claim their first three points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Koreans will face Mexico next on June 19, while the Czechs must win against South Africa on June 18 to keep their qualification hopes alive. — VNS