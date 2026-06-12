Bắc Ninh win playoff, promoted to V.League 1

Football

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh FC make historic milestone taking a slot to compete in the national premier league – V.League 1 – for the first time after their playoff match win on June 12 in Hà Tĩnh Province.

Bắc Ninh, who had former national head coach Park Hang-seo their technical adviser, defeated PVF-CAND 5-4 after a breathtaking spot kick at the Hà Tĩnh Stadium.

Both sides began with their strong determination as it was a do-or-die match, deciding the fate of the club next season.

Bắc Ninh made surprise with their positive attacking style and they nearly opened the score at the 21st minute when Bruno Cunha's header went wide with a hair gap.

The match's balance was at the 31st minute when defender Đỗ Văn Thuận faulted Ngân Văn Đại in the box and the Singapore referee gave Bắc Ninh a penalty.

Cunha made no mistake to open the score.

PVF-CAND speeded up and opened consecutive attacks to find an equaliser but none of their attempts was converted into goal.

They continued to dominate the first 10 minutes of the second half, and their pressure paid off when Hoàng Vũ Samson equalised with a well-placed header from Eid Mahmoud’s clever cross.

Both sides tried harder to score in the rest time of the match but the 1-1 draw was unchanged, pushing them to the penalty kicks.

Goalkeeper Huỳnh Tuấn Linh emerged as the hero, saving three of PVF-CAND’s seven penalties, while his teammates converted five spot-kicks to secure Bắc Ninh a 5-4 shootout victory.

Bắc Ninh will join 13 other teams in the V.League 1, 2026-27 season, while PVF-CAND dropped to the V.League 2. — VNS