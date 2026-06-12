Half-Vietnamese footballer Maza is one to watch at the World Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Although Việt Nam aren't playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many Vietnamese citizens are still watching the tournament with pride, as a half-Vietnamese footballer is taking part in the global event.

Attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza has been selected to compete for Algeria this summer at the massive football competition. He was born in Germany to an Algerian father and a Vietnamese mother.

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen player is considered a European football star with a tonne of potential this year, and is also listed as one of the most exciting players to watch at the 2026 World Cup.

This year marks the first time that Maza has taken part in the world's largest football tournament, after competing in the AFCON 2025. According to Transfermarkt, Maza is currently valued at 40 million euros (US$46.3 million), making him by far the most expensive player of Vietnamese descent in history.

Maza played in different youth tournaments in Germany before becoming a member of the Algerian national team in 2024. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, a move which was finalised for a reported $13.9 million.

Over the past two years, he played 15 matches and scored twice for the national side, helping Algeria earn its World Cup slot.

His consistent performances in the Bundesliga have helped his value skyrocket, making him a new icon of Algerian football.

Algeria are in Group J with Austria, Jordan and defending champions Argentina. They will compete in the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the US.

Maza is on the verge of fulfilling his childhood dream of "competing against his idol Lionel Messi". He believes his side has what it takes to challenge Messi's side.

“We will beat Messi, God willing. We have to have a good World Cup, and the first match against Argentina is very important. They provoke a lot, but we have to stay calm, think clearly, and see how our legs feel and everything else,” he said about their upcoming clash, which will take place on June 16.

In the US, Maza has received special attention from the local media, who ranked him among the five most promising young stars. Meanwhile, ESPN has listed him as one of 21 talented young players to watch. — VNS