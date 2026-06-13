USA storm past Paraguay with four-goal World Cup statement

CALIFORNIA — Co-hosts the United States made an emphatic start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their Group D opener, delighting a packed home crowd and underlining their ambitions of making a deep run in the tournament.

Playing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Mauricio Pochettino’s side delivered an energetic and clinical display, taking firm control in the first half before comfortably seeing out the match after the break. The victory gives the Americans an early advantage in a group that also includes Australia and Türkiye.

The hosts settled quickly after just seven minutes. Christian Pulisic sparked the move with a dangerous run down on the left side before delivering a low cross into the penalty area.

Under pressure from the advancing American attackers, Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing the hosts an ideal start.

Paraguay attempted to respond through the creativity of Julio Enciso and Diego Gómez, but the South American side struggled to cope with the intensity and movement of the American attack. The hosts pressed high, won possession in dangerous areas and repeatedly stretched the Paraguayan defence with quick transitions.

Their dominance was rewarded again in the 31st minute. Pulisic, influential throughout the first half, threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Folarin Balogun. The striker timed his run well before calmly finishing past goalkeeper Roberto Fernández to double the lead.

The United States continued to push forward rather than sit back on their advantage, and they effectively put the match beyond doubt in first-half stoppage time. Malik Tillman found Balogun in space inside the box, and the forward struck a powerful effort into the top corner to make it 3-0 and send the home supporters into celebration before the interval.

With a comfortable cushion, the Americans adopted a more measured approach after the restart, controlling possession while limiting Paraguay’s opportunities. The visitors showed greater urgency in the second half and gradually enjoyed more of the ball, but they still found it difficult to break through a disciplined US defence.

Paraguay eventually found a way back into the game in the 73rd minute. Julio Enciso led a swift attack and slipped a pass into the area for substitute Maurício, who finished from close range to reduce the deficit. The goal briefly lifted the South Americans and raised hopes of an unlikely comeback.

However, the United States remained composed and quickly regained control of proceedings. Pochettino introduced fresh legs from the bench, helping the hosts maintain their intensity and prevent Paraguay from building sustained pressure in the closing stages.

Any lingering doubts over the result were erased deep into stoppage time. Full-back Alex Freeman surged forward and picked out fellow substitute Giovanni Reyna, who kept his composure to slot the ball beyond Fernández and complete a flowing team move. Reyna’s strike sealed a convincing 4-1 win and capped an impressive all-round performance from the co-hosts.

Balogun’s two-goal display was one of the standout moments of the evening. The victory also marked one of the strongest opening performances by the United States in World Cup history and provided further evidence of the progress made under Pochettino.

The result leaves the United States in a strong position ahead of their second group match against Australia on June 19, while Paraguay will be under pressure to recover quickly when they face Türkiye in their next fixture.

For the home fans, though, the opening night could hardly have gone better, as the Americans combined attacking flair with clinical finishing to launch their World Cup journey in style. — VNS