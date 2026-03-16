PM urges comprehensive review to promote development of key economic zones

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday chaired a meeting of permanent Government members to discuss key measures aimed at removing bottlenecks, unlocking resources and promoting new growth drivers for rapid and sustainable development.

Participants reviewed the progress in addressing delayed and inefficient projects and enterprises in the industry and trade sector under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in preparation for reporting to competent authorities. They also discussed the development of a proposal to evaluate policies for promoting socio-economic development in major economic zones, along with several other important issues.

Among the matters considered were preparations for a project to support infrastructure and technical development for high-quality, low-emission rice production in the Mekong Delta, to be financed through loans from the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

They also examined a draft decree that resolves legal obstacles facing Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) transport projects, measures to settle outstanding health insurance payments for medical services incurred before 2025, and the review of the issuance of detailed regulations guiding the implementation of recently enacted laws and resolutions.

On the proposal to review policies for boosting socio-economic growth in the Vân Đồn, Vân Phong and Phú Quốc special economic zones, PM Chính asked ministries and relevant agencies to follow the Politburo’s directives.

He asked them to propose pilot mechanisms and breakthrough policies tailored to each special economic zone, creating leverage and favourable conditions for development.

These policies should include both common frameworks and specific measures suited to the unique characteristics of each zone, helping them fully tap their distinctive potential, seize emerging opportunities and enhance competitive advantages.

The PM stressed that the goal is to transform these special economic zones into key growth engines for their respective localities, regions and the entire country.

To handle delayed and inefficient projects in the industry and trade sector, the PM assigned specific tasks, solutions and deadlines to ministries, agencies and enterprises in accordance with their functions and authority.

He requested that the remaining projects be fully addressed using the mechanisms and tools already approved by competent authorities. If new obstacles arise, ministries and agencies should promptly report and propose solutions.

The Government leader called on officials, particularly heads of agencies and organisations, to demonstrate strong determination, creativity and a willingness to take responsibility for the common good in order to resolve long-standing issues and accelerate national development. — VNS