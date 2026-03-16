MoF leads pre-feasibility of Việt Nam's first nuclear project

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is taking another step towards reviving its nuclear energy plans as the Government assigns the Ministry of Finance to lead the appraisal of adjustments to the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to continue leading the appraisal of the pre-feasibility study report on the adjustment of the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project.

The ministry has been asked to urgently submit a proposal to the Prime Minister for the establishment of the appraisal council responsible for reviewing the adjustment to the project’s investment policy, in accordance with relevant regulations.

After completing the appraisal, the council will submit its assessment to the Government for consideration and decision while finalising the necessary documents for submission to the National Assembly. The proposal is expected to be reviewed at the first session of the 16th National Assembly of Việt Nam scheduled for April 2026.

Earlier, the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam issued Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security to 2030 with a vision to 2045. The resolution stresses that energy development must move ahead of demand to fully support socio-economic growth, national defence and security and improvements in people’s living standards.

It also calls for the prompt implementation of the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project and Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Project with appropriate partners, ensuring the highest interests of Việt Nam while taking into account previous agreements. The projects are expected to be brought into operation within the planned timeline. — VNS