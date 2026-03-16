Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

MoF leads pre-feasibility of Việt Nam's first nuclear project

March 16, 2026 - 15:30
The Minister of Finance will serve as chair of the appraisal council, following the Prime Minister’s earlier directive in Official Notice No. 21/TB-VPCP dated January 11, 2026.
Site of the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project in Ninh Thuận. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is taking another step towards reviving its nuclear energy plans as the Government assigns the Ministry of Finance to lead the appraisal of adjustments to the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Finance to continue leading the appraisal of the pre-feasibility study report on the adjustment of the investment policy for the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project.

The ministry has been asked to urgently submit a proposal to the Prime Minister for the establishment of the appraisal council responsible for reviewing the adjustment to the project’s investment policy, in accordance with relevant regulations.

After completing the appraisal, the council will submit its assessment to the Government for consideration and decision while finalising the necessary documents for submission to the National Assembly. The proposal is expected to be reviewed at the first session of the 16th National Assembly of Việt Nam scheduled for April 2026.

Earlier, the Politburo of the Communist Party of Việt Nam issued Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security to 2030 with a vision to 2045. The resolution stresses that energy development must move ahead of demand to fully support socio-economic growth, national defence and security and improvements in people’s living standards.

It also calls for the prompt implementation of the Ninh Thuận 1 Nuclear Power Project and Ninh Thuận 2 Nuclear Power Project with appropriate partners, ensuring the highest interests of Việt Nam while taking into account previous agreements. The projects are expected to be brought into operation within the planned timeline. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Fragrant rice deepens EU market presence

Việt Nam’s fragrant rice exports are continuing to gain traction in the European market, with authorities certifying more than 380 tonnes of shipments eligible for preferential tariffs under the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
Economy

ASEAN states working on fuel-sharing deal

This measure, through which ASEAN countries can provide petroleum supplies to neighbors facing shortages of at least 10 percent of their requirements, comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom