Vietnamese businesses join green manufacturing

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese enterprises are attracting increasing investment as global capital flows shift toward green manufacturing, technological innovation and sustainable development.

This approach is expected to create financial value while strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnamese firms and accelerating innovation and modernisation across key industries.

At the same time, investors are becoming more selective, focusing on companies with strong operational foundations, clear technological capabilities and long-term growth potential. Investment standards are increasingly shifting toward quality and sustainability, placing higher expectations on enterprises in terms of governance, technology adoption and development strategies.

Green mobility is one sector drawing particular attention as countries accelerate efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Thảo, General Director of Thien Viet Securities JSC, Việt Nam currently has more than 77 million motorbikes in circulation, with around three million new units sold each year, making it one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets.

Against this backdrop, Dat Bike, a Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer that has developed its own technologies from research and design to production, has attracted growing interest from investors.

Thien Viet Securities recently announced a US$4 million investment in Dat Bike to support the expansion of production capacity, strengthen supply chains, upgrade distribution networks and boost research and development.

In addition to financial backing, the securities firm will provide advisory support on corporate governance, strategic planning, value-chain optimisation and access to capital markets to improve operational efficiency and support long-term growth.

Nguyễn Bá Cảnh Sơn, founder and chief executive officer of Dat Bike, said the investment demonstrated confidence not only in the company’s business strategy but also in Vietnamese-developed technology. The partnership was expected to accelerate production expansion, diversify product offerings and enhance services while contributing to Việt Nam’s broader net-zero ambitions.

Meanwhile, the country’s furniture industry is becoming more integrated into global supply chains as manufacturers increasingly access international markets through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Industry representatives say the sector has gradually moved beyond contract manufacturing for global partners and is now expanding direct sales to international consumers through online channels.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Global Selling at Wayfair, said Việt Nam had become an important pillar in the global furniture supply chain thanks to its strong production capacity, particularly in mid-range and high-end segments.

To support Vietnamese businesses in expanding overseas sales, Wayfair recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam during the Wayfair Global Selling Vietnam Summit 2026 held in HCM City.

The agreement aims to launch programmes that help Vietnamese enterprises strengthen their presence in the global furniture market.

Hoàng Minh Chiến, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, said cooperation with specialised e-commerce platforms such as Wayfair could help diversify distribution channels and enhance the visibility of Vietnamese products — including furniture, wood products and home décor — in major markets such as North America and Europe.

The growing participation of investors and global platforms is expected to help Vietnamese manufacturers move further up the value chain while advancing the country’s transition toward greener and more sustainable production. VNA/VNS