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Home Society

An Invitation to Former Việt Nam News Colleagues for the 35th Anniversary Celebration

June 14, 2026 - 10:27
As Việt Nam News marks the 35th anniversary of its first issue, the Editorial Board warmly invites former leaders, reporters, editors, technicians and staff members to join a special reunion celebrating the newspaper's remarkable journey since 1991.

Dear former colleagues of Việt Nam News,

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Việt Nam News (June 17, 1991 - June 17, 2026), the current staff of the newspaper would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all former leaders, reporters, editors, technicians and employees who have contributed to the development of the newspaper over the past three and a half decades.

It is thanks to the dedication, passion and tireless efforts of generations of colleagues that Việt Nam News has built a strong foundation and established its identity, credibility and standing as Việt Nam's national external information newspaper.

To mark this special milestone, Việt Nam News and Law will hold a ceremony commemorating the 35th anniversary of the publication of the first issue of Việt Nam News at 2 p.m. on June 17, 2026, in the Hall on the 10th floor of the Vietnam News Agency headquarters at 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hà Nội.

Due to time constraints, the Editorial Board has not been able to send invitations to every individual personally. Through this open letter, we would like to warmly invite all former colleagues who have been part of the Việt Nam News family to join us for this meaningful gathering.

The event will provide an opportunity for generations of Việt Nam News journalists and staff to reconnect, revisit cherished memories, share professional experiences, and reflect on the newspaper's 35-year journey of growth and development.

The Editorial Board sincerely hopes for your presence and kindly asks for your understanding regarding any shortcomings in our communication and outreach efforts.

For organisational purposes and to help us update our contact records, we would be grateful if you could confirm your attendance before June 17, 2026, by contacting Ms Lê Mai at +84 942 437 362.

We look forward to welcoming you and celebrating this special occasion together.

With warm regards,

Editorial Board

Việt Nam News and Law

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