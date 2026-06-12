Lâm Đồng boosts digital transformation

Following the administrative merger, Lâm Đồng Province is accelerating digital transformation through expanded 5G coverage and digital services. Local technology teams are helping residents access these services more easily. The province is also investing in digital infrastructure to boost the digital economy and government.
There were no instances of HCM City-based fishing vessels being detained in foreign waters so far this year, a milestone authorities say reflects stronger enforcement against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
Lâm Đồng Province generates 2,482 tonnes of household waste each day, while a number of shortcomings in waste collection and treatment continue to challenge local authorities, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment.
Behind every train journey is a team of workers few passengers ever see. Their job is to inspect, repair and rebuild railway carriages, ensuring the vital artery connecting North and South Việt Nam keeps moving.
Instead of ignoring the illegal wildlife trade, many local residents and social organisations have detected or prevented violations and coordinated with agencies to rescue and return rare wild animals to their natural environment.