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Lâm Đồng boosts digital transformation

June 12, 2026 - 17:12
Following the administrative merger, Lâm Đồng Province is accelerating digital transformation through expanded 5G coverage and digital services. Local technology teams are helping residents access these services more easily. The province is also investing in digital infrastructure to boost the digital economy and government.

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