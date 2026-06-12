Lâm Đồng seeks solutions to waste management challenges

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province generates 2,482 tonnes of household waste each day, while a number of shortcomings in waste collection and treatment continue to challenge local authorities, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The department reported that waste collection rates currently reach 90–95 per cent in urban areas, but remain lower in rural areas at between 60 and 75 per cent.

The province has 15 waste treatment plants, most of which use incineration methods. However, some facilities have not fully invested in treatment systems, resulting in the accumulation of compost mixed with waste, affecting environmental sanitation and local landscapes.

Notably, two waste treatment plants in Đà Lạt and Bảo Lộc are operating without environmental permits.

The province also has 31 landfill sites that do not meet sanitary landfill standards. These sites lack wastewater collection and treatment systems and instead rely on the periodic spraying of biological products to control odours.

According to the department, these landfill sites do not have environmental permits as required by regulations and no longer retain environmental protection records. Most were established on a spontaneous basis. Several sites have stopped receiving waste but have yet to be formally closed and restored.

Waste management issues recently drew public attention in communes of the former Bảo Lâm District area, particularly Bảo Lâm 1 Commune, where rubbish remained uncollected for several days.

The situation led to hundreds of piles of waste accumulating along major roads, in parks, near schools and within residential areas, causing frustration among local residents.

Part of the problem was linked to the Lộc Phú landfill in Bảo Lâm 4 Commune, where waste was reportedly dumped outside designated areas, prompting complaints from residents.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment said the province continues to face a number of difficulties in waste management, including a shortage of land for waste treatment facilities, different waste treatment models being implemented by localities following administrative mergers, difficulties in selecting service providers for waste collection and treatment, and limited treatment technologies among service providers.

The department also identified financial constraints and issues related to waste treatment pricing as major challenges. In addition, the rate of waste separation at source remains low.

To address these issues, the department has proposed that the provincial People's Committee call for investment in modern household solid waste treatment plants and limit landfill disposal. It also recommended promoting socialisation to mobilise non-budget resources for environmental projects, adjusting solid waste management planning in line with local conditions and development orientations, and prioritising land allocation for waste treatment facilities.

The provincial People's Committee has directed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to work with relevant agencies to strengthen inspections and supervision of household waste separation at source and ensure compliance with environmental protection regulations at waste treatment facilities, with violations to be handled strictly.

The province has also instructed communes, wards and special administrative zones to urgently prepare and approve cost estimates and select service providers for waste collection and treatment, with the aim of preventing waste accumulation in residential areas. — VNS