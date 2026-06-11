Police bust interprovincial cat theft ring in southern Việt Nam, rescue more than 400 animals

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have dismantled an interprovincial cat theft network that operated across southern Việt Nam for about three years, rescuing hundreds of animals and detaining nine suspects.

The crackdown came during a 45-day anti-crime campaign launched by the municipal police force, according to authorities on Thursday.

Investigators said the group allegedly trapped and collected cats from multiple localities in Hồ Chí Minh City, Tây Ninh, and An Giang before selling them on to intermediaries.

Police identified the suspects as Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn (born 1987, residing in Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward), Nguyễn Thị Thanh Tâm (born 1981, residing in Linh Xuân Ward and living as Tuấn's partner), Nguyễn Thanh Tư (born 1983, residing in Đông Hòa Ward), Nguyễn Văn Dư (born 1997, residing in Bình Hòa Ward), Lê Huỳnh Bá (born 1987, residing in Tây Ninh Province), Lê Khả Vinh (born 2004, residing in Tây Ninh Province), Lê Đình Toàn (born 1973, residing in Tây Ninh Province), Lê Đình Trung (residing in Tây Ninh Province), Đoàn Văn Tỏa (born 1994, residing in An Giang Province) and Nguyễn Văn Lập (born 1980, residing in Thuận Giao Ward).

According to investigators, the suspects admitted to capturing and collecting cats across several provinces over the past three years. The animals were reportedly confined in cages until sufficient numbers had been gathered before being sold to a buyer for about VNĐ70,000 (US$2.6) per kilogramme.

Authorities said transactions typically took place every two to three days.

The investigation expanded after police questioned the suspects and traced a storage site at Trúc Quỳnh vehicle depot in Mỹ Hạnh Commune, Tây Ninh Province, where animals were allegedly gathered before being distributed to other buyers.

During a raid on the facility, officers discovered 45 cages containing around 400 live cats and four ice-filled foam containers holding approximately 80 dead cats. An additional 21 cats were recovered at another location in Linh Xuân Ward in HCM City.

In total, more than 500 cats were seized, making it one of the largest cases of its kind uncovered in recent years.

Authorities have urged residents whose cats have gone missing to contact the Criminal Police Division at No.9 Hà Nội Highway in Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward to help identify recovered animals and assist the investigation.

The Criminal Investigation Agency of the HCM City Police said they are continuing with the investigation, gathering and consolidating evidence, to fully identify the methods and modus operandi employed by the network.

Investigators are also determining the role of each suspect in the collection, transportation and sale of animals, while tracing other individuals involved in the operation for strict handling in accordance with the law. — VNS