Việt Nam launches first criminal case over pirated Windows, Office software

HÀ NỘI — Police in the northern province of Phú Thọ said on Thursday they have launched a criminal case involving the illegal installation and use of copyrighted computer software, targeting the alleged distribution of pirated Microsoft Windows and Office products.

This case, the first time in Việt Nam, marks a significant escalation in the country's efforts to strengthen intellectual property enforcement at a time when software piracy and copyright protection have become increasingly important issues in trade and economic relations with the United States.

According to Phú Thọ provincial police, investigators have filed criminal charges for "infringement of copyright and related rights" and conducted urgent searches at five locations in Hà Nội and Phú Thọ linked to companies supplying computers and software installation services.

Authorities said widespread unauthorised use of copyrighted software, particularly Microsoft Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office applications, has remained a persistent problem in Việt Nam.

Investigators allege that individuals and businesses used websites, technology forums, social media platforms and e-commerce marketplaces to advertise, distribute and sell unlicensed software versions, alongside illegal activation tools such as cracked software, counterfeit licence keys and activators designed to bypass copyright protections.

The investigation initially focused on Phú Thọ-based Sông Lam Trading and Service Co., whose director, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Huyền, is accused of supplying 81 computers to businesses and organisations in the province.

Police said the computers came pre-installed with Windows and Microsoft Office software that showed signs of being activated using unauthorised tools.

An expanded investigation uncovered a further 350 computers managed by a local educational institution that allegedly displayed similar signs of illegal software activation.

According to investigators, those machines had been supplied by Hà Nội-based Athena Vietnam Information Systems Co. and Tek-Solution Technology Co. Directors of these two companies, Bùi Đắc Ánh Dương and Khuất Tiến Minh, have had their workplace searched by the police.

Authorities estimate that legitimate licences for Windows and Microsoft Office typically cost between VNĐ4 million ($US150) and VNĐ9 million ($340) per device. Based on the number of computers identified in the investigation, losses suffered by copyright holders are estimated at tens of billions of đồng.

Police said the damage extends beyond unpaid licensing fees, affecting investment in software development, innovation and the overall effectiveness of intellectual property protection.

Officials also warned that illegally activated software often poses cybersecurity risks, including the potential installation of malware or spyware that can facilitate cyberattacks, data theft and breaches of sensitive information belonging to organisations, businesses and individuals. — VNS