143,000 students in HCM City join National High School Graduation Exam 2026

The National High School Graduation Exam 2026 commenced this morning, with approximately 1.2 million candidates nation-wide participating. On the first day, students take a 120-minute Literature test in the morning followed by a 90-minute multiple-choice Math test in the afternoon.

Alongside 1.2 million candidates nationwide, nearly 143,000 candidates in HCM City began the National High School Graduation Exam 2026 taking place on June 11 and 12.

The 2026 high-school graduation exam is the first national exam for high school graduates in HCM City after the administrative merger. With a total of 142,899 registered candidates, the city boasts the highest number of exam participants in the country.

The city has set up 248 exam venues with 5,955 exam rooms. A total of 25,030 individuals, including 193 members of the city's exam steering committee, have been mobilised to facilitate the examinations.

As per the leaders of the HCM City Department of Education and Training, the vast scale of the exam, accompanied by the record number of candidates, presents unprecedented challenges concerning the organisation of the exam.

The city Department of Education and Training has indicated that the exam venues have been adjusted in accordance with the updated 2026 exam regulations. Measures include configuring exam rooms for a maximum of 24 candidates, maintaining a minimum horizontal distance of 1.2m between each pair of seated candidates, as well as establishing entry and exit waiting areas. Additionally, the designated area for candidates' personal belongings must be at least 25m away from the exam room.

Every stage of the exam undergoes rigorous inspections. Furthermore, the Department of Education and Training has deployed five mobile inspection teams and specialised inspection units to oversee the exam venues. These teams are tasked with monitoring the implementation of exam regulations, identifying and promptly addressing any irregularities or violations.

While students are inside taking the exams, many parents patiently wait outside examination venues for their children.

Numerous volunteer teams comprised of university students have been assembled to provide encouragement and support to the students, and assistance to parents during the two-day examination period.

The examination will continue this afternoon with a 90-minute multiple-choice Math test.

Tomorrow morning, candidates will sit for a combined test comprised of two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. — VNS