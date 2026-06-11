143,000 students in HCM City join National High School Graduation Exam 2026

The National High School Graduation Exam 2026 commenced this morning, with approximately 1.2 million candidates nation-wide participating. On the first day, students take a 120-minute Literature test in the morning followed by a 90-minute multiple-choice Math test in the afternoon.
|A student checks in before sitting for a Literature test at Thủ Đức High School in Thủ Đức Ward, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đan Phương
Alongside 1.2 million candidates nationwide, nearly 143,000 candidates in HCM City began the National High School Graduation Exam 2026 taking place on June 11 and 12.
The 2026 high-school graduation exam is the first national exam for high school graduates in HCM City after the administrative merger. With a total of 142,899 registered candidates, the city boasts the highest number of exam participants in the country.
|An exam room at Thủ Đức High School. There are 5,955 exam rooms in the city for this examination. — VNA/VNS Photo Đan Phương
The city has set up 248 exam venues with 5,955 exam rooms. A total of 25,030 individuals, including 193 members of the city's exam steering committee, have been mobilised to facilitate the examinations.
As per the leaders of the HCM City Department of Education and Training, the vast scale of the exam, accompanied by the record number of candidates, presents unprecedented challenges concerning the organisation of the exam.
The city Department of Education and Training has indicated that the exam venues have been adjusted in accordance with the updated 2026 exam regulations. Measures include configuring exam rooms for a maximum of 24 candidates, maintaining a minimum horizontal distance of 1.2m between each pair of seated candidates, as well as establishing entry and exit waiting areas. Additionally, the designated area for candidates' personal belongings must be at least 25m away from the exam room.
|Security at Lương Thế Vinh High School is available to support candidates and parents. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
|Traffic police is ready to support student and parent during the examination. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
|Before the examination starts at Lương Thế Vinh High School in Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, HCM City. The city organises five mobile inspection teams and specialised inspection units to oversee the exam venues. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
Every stage of the exam undergoes rigorous inspections. Furthermore, the Department of Education and Training has deployed five mobile inspection teams and specialised inspection units to oversee the exam venues. These teams are tasked with monitoring the implementation of exam regulations, identifying and promptly addressing any irregularities or violations.
|Waiting for candidates at Lê Quý Đôn High School in Xuân Hoà District of HCM City. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
While students are inside taking the exams, many parents patiently wait outside examination venues for their children.
Numerous volunteer teams comprised of university students have been assembled to provide encouragement and support to the students, and assistance to parents during the two-day examination period.
|Students from a local university join in volunteer activities to support candidates and parents at Lê Quý Đôn High School in Xuân Hoà Ward, HCM City. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
The examination will continue this afternoon with a 90-minute multiple-choice Math test.
|Following the completion of the morning session on June 11, students at Lương Thế Vinh High School engage in discussions about the literature exam. — VNS Photo Thu Ngân
Tomorrow morning, candidates will sit for a combined test comprised of two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. — VNS