Belarus donates relief supplies to disaster-affected residents in Quảng Trị

ĐÀ NẴNG — A ceremony was held in Tiên Sa Port in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Thursday to receive a relief shipment from the Government of Belarus for residents affected by natural disasters in Quảng Trị Province.

The shipment, weighing more than 27 tonnes, includes essential supplies such as sweetened condensed milk, refined sugar, and bedding sets. The goods will be transported to Quảng Trị following the completion of reception procedures.

According to the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the aid package was approved by the Council of Ministers of Belarus in March 2026. The Belarusian Ministry for Emergency Situations was in charge of transporting the relief goods to Việt Nam by sea.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Ambassador to Việt Nam Oleg Shloma said Belarus always stands ready to support the fraternal Vietnamese people in difficult times. He expressed hope that the shipment would provide practical assistance to Vietnamese disaster victims.

The event is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening the strategic partnership established in May 2025 between the two countries, as well as the friendship between their peoples, while promoting the development of interregional relations and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Vice Chairman of the Quảng Trị People’s Committee Lê Văn Bảo expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Belarus for their valuable support.

The essential supplies will not only improve living conditions for beneficiaries in the immediate term but also enhance their preparedness and response capacity ahead of the 2026 rainy and storm season, the official stressed.

He affirmed that Quảng Trị authorities will direct relevant agencies to promptly distribute the goods to the beneficiaries. — VNA/VNS