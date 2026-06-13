Morning crash in Hưng Yên leaves two dead

HƯNG YÊN — Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at the foot of Đồng Tu Bridge in Tiên La Commune on Saturday morning.

According to local police, the accident occurred at around 7.20am when a motorbike carrying a young man and a female passenger was travelling from the roundabout linking Hưng Hà and Tiên La communes towards Triều Dương Bridge.

The rider reportedly swerved to avoid a truck, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the side of a parked 16-seat van.

The rider died at the scene. The female passenger was thrown onto the roadway, where she collided with another motorbike before being run over by a passing car. She also died at the scene.

The motorbike was severely damaged in the crash.

Authorities cordoned off the area, diverted traffic and deployed rescue workers and forensic officers to the scene.

Investigators are reviewing dashcam footage, working to identify the victims and determining the exact cause of the accident. — VNS